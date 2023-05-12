How Many Miles Of New Wall Did Trump Build : Trump’s Border Wall: How Many Miles Have Been Built So Far?

The Border Wall between the US and Mexico: A Controversial and Challenging Project

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, made building a border wall between the US and Mexico one of his key campaign promises. The wall was supposed to be a solution to illegal immigration and drug trafficking from Mexico. Trump’s administration claimed that the wall would be a “big, beautiful wall” that would be built quickly and cheaply. However, the reality has turned out to be quite different. The construction of the wall has faced numerous challenges, including legal battles, funding issues, and environmental concerns.

The Progress of the Border Wall Construction

As of August 2021, the US government has built around 450 miles of the wall, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency. This includes both new construction and replacement of existing barriers. However, it’s worth noting that the majority of the wall that has been built so far is replacement fencing, not new construction. The Trump administration claimed that they would build 450-500 miles of new wall, but this target has not been met.

The Controversies Surrounding the Border Wall

The construction of the wall has been a controversial issue from the start. Many people have criticized the wall as being an ineffective and expensive solution to border security. The cost of building the wall has been estimated to be around $25 billion. Trump claimed that Mexico would pay for the wall, but this never happened. Instead, the US government has used taxpayer money to fund the construction.

Another challenge that the construction of the wall has faced is legal battles. Environmental groups and landowners have filed lawsuits to challenge the construction of the wall, arguing that it would harm the environment and violate property rights. In some cases, the government has used eminent domain to seize land from private owners to build the wall. This has led to protests and legal battles.

The construction of the wall has also faced funding issues. Trump initially requested $5 billion for the wall in his 2019 budget proposal, but this request was rejected by Congress. Instead, a compromise was reached to allocate $1.4 billion for border fencing. Trump then declared a national emergency in February 2019 to bypass Congress and divert funds from other government programs to the wall. This move faced legal challenges and was eventually blocked by the courts.

The Future of the Border Wall

Despite all these challenges, the construction of the wall has continued under the Biden administration. However, the administration has halted new construction and has instead focused on reviewing the existing projects. In January 2021, President Biden signed an executive order to stop the construction of the wall and redirect the funds to other border security measures. However, the order did not cancel the contracts that were already in place for the construction of the wall. As a result, the CBP has continued to work on the projects that were already underway.

In conclusion, the construction of the border wall between the US and Mexico has been a contentious issue that has faced numerous challenges. So far, around 450 miles of the wall have been built, but the majority of it is replacement fencing. The cost of building the wall has been estimated to be around $25 billion, and the construction has faced legal battles, funding issues, and environmental concerns. The Biden administration has halted new construction but has not canceled the contracts that were already in place. The future of the border wall remains uncertain, and it’s unclear how effective it will be in addressing the issue of illegal immigration and drug trafficking from Mexico.

