How Many People Attend Bottlerock – Bottlerock Platinum Ticket Price : Bottlerock 2021: A Record-Breaking Attendance of Over 120,000 People

Over 120,000 People Set a New Attendance Record at Bottlerock 2021

Introduction

BottleRock Napa Valley is an annual music festival that takes place in Napa, California. This festival has become a popular destination for music lovers across the country, attracting thousands of attendees each year. In this article, we will explore how many people attend Bottlerock and the Platinum ticket price.

How Many People Attend Bottlerock?

BottleRock Napa Valley has been growing in popularity since its inception in 2013. According to the festival’s organizers, over 120,000 people attended the festival in 2019. This number includes all three days of the festival, which features a lineup of over 70 musical acts.

The festival has continued to grow over the years, with more and more people attending each year. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is expected to return in 2021 with even more attendees.

Bottlerock Platinum Ticket Price

BottleRock offers several different ticket options for attendees. One of the most exclusive options is the Platinum ticket. This ticket provides access to a variety of VIP perks, including premium viewing areas, private lounges, and exclusive food and drink options.

The price of the Platinum ticket varies depending on the day of the festival. In 2019, the Platinum ticket for Friday cost $1,049, while the Platinum ticket for Saturday and Sunday cost $1,299 each. There was also a three-day Platinum ticket available for $3,299.

These prices may seem steep, but they offer a unique festival experience that is unlike anything else. Platinum ticket holders can enjoy the festival in style, with access to some of the best views and amenities on offer.

BottleRock Napa Valley has become a popular destination for music lovers across the country. With over 120,000 attendees in 2019, the festival continues to grow each year. For those looking for a more exclusive festival experience, the Platinum ticket offers access to a variety of VIP perks. While the cost of a Platinum ticket may be steep, it offers a unique festival experience that is worth the price for many attendees.

1. How many people attend Bottlerock?

– Bottlerock typically attracts around 120,000 attendees over the course of three days.

What is the Bottlerock Platinum ticket?

– The Bottlerock Platinum ticket is a VIP ticket that includes access to exclusive viewing areas, private lounges, premium food and beverage options, and other amenities.

How much does a Bottlerock Platinum ticket cost?

– The price of a Bottlerock Platinum ticket varies depending on the year and availability, but they typically range from $3,000 to $5,000.

What is included in a Bottlerock Platinum ticket?

– A Bottlerock Platinum ticket typically includes access to exclusive viewing areas, private lounges, premium food and beverage options, dedicated restrooms, and other amenities.

Can I purchase a Bottlerock Platinum ticket on the day of the event?

– Bottlerock Platinum tickets are limited and often sell out in advance, so it is recommended to purchase them ahead of time.

Are there any age restrictions for Bottlerock?

– Bottlerock is an all-ages event, but children under the age of 6 are not allowed in the VIP areas.

Can I bring my own food and drinks to Bottlerock?

– Outside food and drinks are not allowed at Bottlerock, but there are a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase at the event.

Are there any parking options available at Bottlerock?

– Bottlerock offers several parking options, including general parking, VIP parking, and shuttle services from nearby hotels.

What is the dress code for Bottlerock?

– There is no specific dress code for Bottlerock, but comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended for walking and standing for long periods of time.

What happens if it rains during Bottlerock?

– Bottlerock is a rain or shine event, and the organizers will make every effort to ensure that the event continues as scheduled. Attendees are advised to bring appropriate clothing and footwear for inclement weather.