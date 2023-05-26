How Many People Did Genghis Khan Kill : Uncovering the Truth: How Many People Did Genghis Khan Really Kill?

Revealing the Facts: The Actual Death Toll of Genghis Khan’s Reign

Genghis Khan: The Truth About His Kill Count

Genghis Khan, the legendary Mongolian conqueror, is renowned for his military prowess and his brutal tactics. He founded the Mongol Empire in the 13th century and conquered vast territories across Asia and Europe, leaving behind a legacy that still echoes in the present day. One of the most debated aspects of Genghis Khan’s legacy is the number of people he killed during his campaigns. While some historians estimate the death toll to be in the millions, others argue that the figure is greatly exaggerated. In this article, we will examine the evidence and try to uncover the truth about Genghis Khan’s kill count.

The Mongol Empire Was Not Built on Massacre Alone

Firstly, it is important to note that the Mongol Empire was not built on massacre alone. Genghis Khan was a skilled military strategist who used a combination of diplomacy, alliance-building, and military might to expand his empire. He often gave his enemies the chance to surrender peacefully and join his empire, rather than face destruction. This approach allowed him to build a vast and diverse empire that spanned multiple cultures and religions.

The Difficulty of Ascertaining the Death Toll

However, there is no denying that Genghis Khan was also a ruthless conqueror who was responsible for many deaths. The exact number of people killed during his campaigns is difficult to ascertain, as records from that time are scarce and often unreliable. Nevertheless, historians have attempted to estimate the death toll based on available evidence.

The Exaggerated Death Toll

One of the most commonly cited figures is that Genghis Khan was responsible for the deaths of 40 million people. This claim is often attributed to the 14th-century Persian historian Rashid al-Din, who wrote that the Mongol conquests had caused the deaths of “fourteen million people in Khwarezmia and Transoxiana, and twenty million in China.” However, it is worth noting that Rashid al-Din was not a contemporary of Genghis Khan and did not witness the events he was describing. Furthermore, his figures have been disputed by modern historians, who argue that they are greatly exaggerated.

The Lower Death Toll Estimate

Other estimates of Genghis Khan’s kill count are much lower. For example, the historian Timothy May has suggested that the death toll during the Mongol conquests was around 700,000 people per year, or roughly 17 million over the course of Genghis Khan’s reign. This figure is based on estimates of the populations of the regions that were conquered by the Mongols and does not take into account deaths caused by other factors, such as disease or famine.

Genghis Khan Was Not the Only Leader Responsible for Deaths During the Mongol Conquests

It is worth noting that Genghis Khan was not the only leader responsible for deaths during the Mongol conquests. His successors, such as his son Ogedei Khan and his grandson Kublai Khan, continued to expand the Mongol Empire and were also responsible for many deaths. Furthermore, the Mongol conquests were not unique in terms of their brutality – other empires throughout history have also engaged in mass killings during their conquests.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, while the exact number of people killed during Genghis Khan’s campaigns is difficult to determine, it is clear that he was responsible for many deaths. However, it is also important to recognize that the Mongol Empire was not built solely on violence and that Genghis Khan used a variety of tactics to expand his empire. Ultimately, the legacy of Genghis Khan is a complex and multifaceted one that continues to fascinate and intrigue historians and the general public alike.

