how many people did the yorkshire ripper kill
The Stars Post March 25, 2018 · IN the late 70s, Yorkshire was gripped by a terrifying wave of women being violently attacked and murdered. Dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press, Peter Sutcliffe‘s crimes took place over a five year period between 1975 and 1980. Ian Whittaker Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press How long has the Yorkshire Ripper been in jail? [ 1,323 more word ] http://starspost.com/who-is-peter-sutcliffe-is-the…/
Source: (20+) The Stars Post – Posts | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.