How Many Triple Doubles Does Jokic Have : Nikola Jokic Achieves Another Triple-Double Milestone

Nikola Jokic Reaches Another Milestone with Triple-Double Performance

Introduction

Nikola Jokic is one of the most versatile and skilled big men in the NBA today. The Denver Nuggets center has been a consistent performer ever since he entered the league in 2015. Jokic has been racking up triple-doubles in recent years, and fans are curious about how many triple-doubles he has to his name.

In this article, we will delve into Jokic’s triple-double stats and highlight some of his most impressive performances. We will also discuss what makes Jokic such a dominant force on the court and why he is considered one of the NBA’s best players.

Jokic’s Triple-Double Stats

As of the end of the 2020-21 season, Jokic has recorded a total of 60 triple-doubles in his career. In the 2020-21 season alone, he had 16 triple-doubles, which is the most by any player in a single season since Russell Westbrook recorded 42 in the 2016-17 season.

Jokic’s 60 triple-doubles put him in 10th place on the all-time list, behind Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, James Harden, and Fat Lever. It is worth noting that Jokic achieved this feat in just six seasons, which is impressive considering some of the players ahead of him played for much longer.

Jokic’s Most Impressive Triple-Doubles

Jokic has had some incredible triple-doubles throughout his career, but some stand out more than others. Here are some of his most impressive performances:

February 23, 2018, vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Jokic recorded his first career triple-double in this game, finishing with 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists. He became the fastest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. March 14, 2018, vs. Los Angeles Lakers – Jokic had another incredible performance in this game, finishing with 36 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. He became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double, behind only LeBron James. November 30, 2019, vs. Washington Wizards – Jokic finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in this game, but it was his clutch performance that stood out. He scored the game-winning basket with just 2.4 seconds left on the clock, securing the Nuggets’ 10th win of the season. August 8, 2020, vs. Utah Jazz – Jokic had one of the best games of his career in this game, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. He also hit the game-winning shot in overtime, helping the Nuggets secure a crucial win.

What Makes Jokic So Dominant?

There are several reasons why Jokic is considered one of the NBA’s best players. Here are some of the factors that make him such a dominant force on the court:

Versatility – Jokic is one of the most versatile players in the league, capable of playing multiple positions and doing a bit of everything on the court. He can score from anywhere on the court, rebound at a high level, and facilitate the offense with his passing. Basketball IQ – Jokic has a high basketball IQ, which allows him to make smart decisions on the court and read the game well. He is an excellent passer and has a great sense of timing, which helps him make the right play at the right time. Shooting – Jokic is an excellent shooter for a big man, capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc and mid-range. This makes him a threat from anywhere on the court, and defenders have to respect his shooting ability. Leadership – Jokic has emerged as a leader for the Nuggets in recent years, and his teammates look up to him for guidance and inspiration. He leads by example on the court and is not afraid to take charge when needed.

Conclusion

Nikola Jokic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA today, and his triple-double stats are a testament to his skill and versatility. With 60 triple-doubles to his name, Jokic has established himself as one of the best big men in the league’s history.

Jokic’s impressive performances on the court and his leadership off the court make him a valuable asset to the Denver Nuggets. He is a player to watch in the coming years, and fans can expect to see him continue to dominate the league with his unique skill set.

1. Who is Jokic?

Jokic is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

What is a triple-double?

A triple-double is a term used in basketball to describe a player who achieves double digits in three statistical categories in a single game. These categories can include points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. How many triple-doubles does Jokic have?

As of September 2021, Jokic has recorded a total of 60 triple-doubles in his NBA career. What is Jokic’s career average for triple-doubles?

Jokic’s career average for triple-doubles is 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. How does Jokic’s number of triple-doubles compare to other players in the NBA?

Jokic currently ranks 6th all-time in the NBA for triple-doubles, behind players like Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Russell Westbrook. What is Jokic’s most impressive triple-double performance?

Jokic’s most impressive triple-double performance was likely his game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 15, 2021, where he recorded 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 36 minutes of play. Has Jokic ever recorded a quadruple-double?

No, Jokic has never recorded a quadruple-double in his NBA career.