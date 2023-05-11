How much cash do you give a doorman? : The Etiquette of Tipping Your Doorman: How Much Cash is Appropriate?

Tipping your doorman is an integral part of building etiquette that demonstrates your appreciation for their hard work in keeping your building safe and secure. As the first person you see when you enter your building, the doorman plays a significant role in ensuring your safety and convenience. Knowing the appropriate amount of cash to tip and the proper etiquette for doing so is crucial.

The amount you should tip your doorman varies depending on where you live and the type of building you reside in. In general, tipping your doorman is a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work in keeping your building safe and secure. The amount you tip should reflect this appreciation.

While the amount you give is entirely up to you, there are some general guidelines that can help you determine how much to give. In New York City, for example, it’s customary to tip your doorman $20-$100 during the holiday season. This amount can be split among all the doormen in your building. If you’re unsure about the appropriate amount to give, asking your neighbors or friends who live in the same building can be helpful. They may have a better idea of what’s appropriate based on their experiences. Additionally, you can check with your building management to see if they have any guidelines or recommendations.

In terms of timing, there are a few different options. Some people prefer to give their doorman a holiday tip, while others choose to give a tip at the end of each year. Some people also choose to give a tip at the end of each month, especially if their doorman has gone above and beyond their usual duties.

When giving your doorman a tip, it’s important to be discreet. You don’t want to make a big show of it or draw unnecessary attention to yourself. Simply hand your doorman the cash and thank them for their hard work. If you’re not comfortable handing them cash, you can always put it in an envelope and leave it at the front desk.

If you’re unable to give your doorman a cash tip, there are other ways to show your appreciation. Writing a thank-you note, bringing them a small gift, or even baking them some cookies are all great ways to show your doorman that you value their hard work.

It’s also essential to remember that your doorman is there to help you. If you need assistance with something, don’t hesitate to ask. Your doorman is there to make your life easier, and they’ll appreciate the opportunity to help you out.

In conclusion, tipping your doorman is a crucial element of building etiquette that showcases your appreciation for their hard work. The amount you should tip depends on where you live and the type of building you reside in. Being discreet when giving your doorman a tip and thanking them for their hard work is essential. If you’re unable to provide a cash tip, there are other ways to show your appreciation. Ultimately, your doorman is there to help you, and demonstrating your appreciation is always a good idea.