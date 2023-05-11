How much do I need to spend a day in London? : London on a Budget: How to Spend Less than £50 a Day

How to Experience London on a Budget: Spend Less than £50 a Day

London is a city that can easily burn a hole in your pocket, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun it has to offer. With a little bit of planning and some insider tips, you can explore the city without breaking the bank. In this article, we’ll show you how to spend less than £50 a day in London.

Transportation

Transportation can be a big expense in London, but there are ways to save money. The best way to get around the city is by using the London Underground. A one-way ticket costs £2.40 during off-peak hours and £2.90 during peak hours. If you plan on using the Underground frequently, it’s worth getting an Oyster card. You can top it up with as much money as you need and use it on buses, trams, the Overground, and the Underground. The daily cap for using an Oyster card is £7.20 during off-peak hours and £8.50 during peak hours. If you’re staying in London for more than a week, consider getting a weekly Travelcard, which costs £36.10 for zones 1-2.

Accommodation

Accommodation can be another big expense in London, but there are ways to save money. Hostels are a great option for budget travelers. You can find dorm rooms for as little as £10-£20 per night. Some of the best hostels in London include YHA London St Pancras, Safestay London Elephant & Castle, and Palmers Lodge Swiss Cottage. If you prefer more privacy, consider renting a room on Airbnb. You can find rooms for as little as £30-£40 per night.

Food

Food can be expensive in London, but there are ways to eat on a budget. One of the best options is to visit local markets, such as Borough Market or Camden Market. You can find all sorts of delicious food for a fraction of the price you’d pay in a restaurant. If you’re on a really tight budget, consider packing a picnic and enjoying it in one of London’s many parks. You can buy sandwiches, crisps, and drinks at any supermarket for less than £5.

Museums and Galleries

London is home to some of the best museums and galleries in the world, and the best part is that many of them are free. The British Museum, the National Gallery, and the Tate Modern are just a few examples. You can spend an entire day exploring these museums and not spend a penny. If you do want to visit a museum that charges admission, consider visiting on a Friday evening when many museums offer free admission.

Walking Tours

One of the best ways to see London is on foot. There are many free walking tours available, such as the Sandemans New Europe Tour or the Free Tours by Foot. These tours are led by knowledgeable guides who will show you the city’s highlights and share interesting facts and stories about London’s history. If you enjoy the tour, consider leaving a tip for the guide.

Parks and Gardens

London is home to many beautiful parks and gardens, and the best part is that they’re free to visit. Some of the most popular parks include Hyde Park, Regents Park, and Richmond Park. You can spend an entire day exploring these parks, having a picnic, and enjoying the scenery.

Entertainment

London is known for its West End shows and concerts, but these can be expensive. If you want to enjoy some entertainment, consider visiting one of London’s many free events, such as the Notting Hill Carnival, the Greenwich & Docklands International Festival, or the Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park. You can find a full list of free events on the Visit London website.

In conclusion, London is an expensive city, but with a little bit of planning and some insider tips, you can experience all it has to offer on a budget. By using public transportation, staying in hostels or Airbnb, eating at local markets, visiting free museums and galleries, taking walking tours, exploring parks and gardens, and attending free events, you can spend less than £50 a day in London. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your budget trip to London today!