How much do I tip in New York? : The Ultimate Guide to Tipping in New York City: How Much to Tip for Every Service

As a tourist or newcomer to New York City, navigating the complex world of tipping can be challenging. The city is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, and it’s assumed that everyone knows how to tip. Unfortunately, tipping etiquette is not universal and varies from one service to another. This ultimate guide will help you navigate the world of tipping in New York City.

Tipping in Restaurants

In New York City, tipping in restaurants is customary, and it’s expected that you tip between 15% to 20% of your total bill. If the service was exceptional, you can tip more, but if the service was terrible, you can tip less. However, remember that waiters and waitresses rely on tips as a significant part of their income, so always tip generously.

If you’re dining in a large group, some restaurants may add a gratuity charge to your bill, which is usually around 18%. This is common in touristy areas, and it’s meant to prevent customers from under-tipping or not tipping at all.

Tipping in Bars

In bars, it’s customary to tip the bartender between $1 to $2 per drink. If you’re buying drinks for a large group, you can tip between 10% to 20% of the total bill. However, if you’re ordering a complicated drink or a specialty cocktail, consider tipping more, as the bartender is putting in more effort to make your drink.

Tipping in Coffee Shops

If you’re getting a coffee or a quick bite to eat in a coffee shop, it’s customary to tip $1 per drink or food item. However, if you’re ordering a complicated drink, such as a latte or a cappuccino, you can tip more. If you’re paying with a credit card, most coffee shops have a tipping option on the receipt.

Tipping in Taxis

In New York City, it’s customary to tip taxi drivers between 15% to 20% of the total fare. If the driver was friendly or helpful, you can tip more. However, if the driver was rude or took a longer route, you can tip less. If you’re paying with a credit card, most taxis have a tipping option on the screen.

Tipping in Hotels

If you’re staying in a hotel, it’s customary to tip the housekeeping staff $2 to $5 per day. If you’re staying in a luxury hotel, you can tip more. It’s also customary to tip the bellhop $1 to $2 per bag when they help you with your luggage. If you’re using the concierge service, you can tip $5 to $20, depending on the complexity of your request.

Tipping in Salons

If you’re getting a haircut or a beauty treatment in a salon, it’s customary to tip between 15% to 20% of the total bill. If you’re getting a more complicated treatment, such as a massage or a facial, you can tip more. Remember that salon staff rely on tips as a significant part of their income, so always tip generously.

Tipping in Spas

If you’re getting a massage or a beauty treatment in a spa, it’s customary to tip between 15% to 20% of the total bill. If you’re getting a more complicated treatment, such as a hot stone massage or a body wrap, you can tip more. Remember that spa staff rely on tips as a significant part of their income, so always tip generously.

Tipping in Delivery Services

If you’re ordering food or other items for delivery, it’s customary to tip between 10% to 20% of the total bill. If the delivery person was friendly or helpful, you can tip more. However, if the delivery person was rude or unprofessional, you can tip less.

Tipping in Museums and Attractions

If you’re visiting a museum or an attraction, it’s not customary to tip the staff. However, if you’re taking a guided tour, you can tip the tour guide between $5 to $10 per person. If you’re visiting a zoo or an aquarium, it’s customary to tip the staff who feed the animals between $1 to $2 per person.

Final Thoughts

Tipping in New York City can be confusing, but it’s important to remember that tipping is a way to show appreciation for the service you received. If you’re unsure about how much to tip, a good rule of thumb is to tip between 15% to 20% of the total bill. However, if the service was exceptional, you can tip more, and if the service was terrible, you can tip less.

Always remember that service staff rely on tips as a significant part of their income, so always tip generously. With this ultimate guide to tipping in New York City, you can navigate the complex world of tipping with confidence and ease.

