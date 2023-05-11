How much do you tip a doorman in NYC? : The Ultimate Guide to Tipping Your Doorman in NYC

The Importance of Tipping Your Doorman in NYC

Doormen play a vital role in the lives of many New York City residents. They are the first ones to greet you when you come home, and the last ones to bid you goodbye when you leave. They ensure the safety and security of your building, and they help you with everything from carrying your groceries to hailing a taxi. As such, it is important to show your appreciation by tipping them appropriately. But just how much should you tip your doorman in NYC? In this ultimate guide, we’ll explore the dos and don’ts of tipping your doorman in the city that never sleeps.

Holiday Tipping

The holiday season is the most popular time to tip your doorman, and it’s important to do so if you want to maintain a good relationship with them. The general rule of thumb is to tip one week’s salary, but this can vary depending on where you live and how many doormen are in your building. If you live in a luxury building, you may need to tip more, while smaller buildings with fewer doormen may require less.

Here is a breakdown of suggested holiday tipping amounts:

Doorman: $100-$200

Porter: $50-$100

Superintendent: $100-$200

Elevator operator: $25-$50 per operator

Of course, you can always tip more if you feel that your doorman deserves it. If they’ve gone above and beyond to help you throughout the year, it’s certainly worth showing your appreciation with a larger tip.

Year-Round Tipping

While holiday tipping is the most popular time to tip your doorman, it’s also important to show your appreciation throughout the year. Here are some suggestions for year-round tipping:

$20-$100 for packages: If your doorman frequently accepts packages on your behalf, it’s a nice gesture to tip them a small amount each time.

$5-$10 for carrying groceries: If your doorman helps you carry your groceries, it’s polite to tip them a few dollars for their time and effort.

$5-$10 for hailing a taxi: If your doorman helps you hail a taxi, it’s a nice gesture to tip them a few dollars for their assistance.

$20-$50 for a special request: If your doorman goes out of their way to help you with something, such as arranging for a repairman to come to your apartment, it’s a good idea to tip them for their time and effort.

Again, these are just guidelines, and the amount you tip your doorman is ultimately up to you. However, it’s important to remember that your doorman is a valuable member of your community, and showing your appreciation can go a long way in building a positive relationship.

Tips for Tipping

Now that you know how much to tip your doorman, here are some tips for making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible:

Plan ahead: Make sure you have enough cash on hand to tip your doorman during the holiday season. If you’re unsure how much to tip, ask your neighbors or building management for guidance.

Be discreet: When tipping your doorman, it’s best to do so discreetly to avoid any awkwardness or embarrassment. Slip the money into an envelope or card, and hand it to them when they’re not busy.

Be fair: If you live in a building with multiple doormen, make sure you’re tipping each of them fairly. It’s a good idea to keep track of who you’ve tipped and how much, so you don’t accidentally leave anyone out.

Be respectful: Tipping your doorman is a sign of respect and appreciation, so make sure you’re treating them with kindness and respect throughout the year. Say hello and thank you when you see them, and be courteous when asking for their help.

In conclusion, tipping your doorman in NYC is an important part of building a positive relationship with them. While there are no hard and fast rules for how much to tip, following these guidelines can help ensure that you’re tipping appropriately. Remember to show your appreciation throughout the year, not just during the holiday season, and be respectful and courteous in your interactions with your doorman. By doing so, you’ll be sure to have a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with them for years to come.