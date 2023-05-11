How much do you tip at the Plaza hotel? : To Tip or Not to Tip: Guidelines for Gratuity at the Plaza Hotel

Tipping at the Plaza Hotel: A Guide to Proper Gratuities

When it comes to tipping, it can be a confusing and often stressful experience. You want to show gratitude for good service, but you also don’t want to overdo it or offend anyone. This is especially true when visiting a luxury hotel like the Plaza Hotel in New York City, where the expectations for gratuity can be high. In this article, we’ll explore the guidelines for tipping at the Plaza Hotel, so you can feel confident in your decision to tip or not to tip.

First things first, it’s important to note that tipping at the Plaza Hotel is not mandatory. The hotel adds a 20% service charge to all food and beverage purchases, as well as a $5 per room, per night housekeeping charge. These charges are automatically added to your bill, so you don’t need to worry about calculating a tip on top of them. However, many guests choose to leave an additional tip for exceptional service.

When it comes to the hotel staff, there are a few general guidelines to follow:

Bellhop/Porter:

If a bellhop or porter helps you with your luggage, it’s customary to tip $2-$3 per bag. If they provide additional assistance, such as arranging transportation or giving you a tour of the hotel, you may want to tip more.

Doorman:

If a doorman hails a taxi for you or helps you with your bags, it’s appropriate to tip $1-$2 per bag or $5-$10 for extra assistance.

Housekeeping:

While the hotel charges a $5 per room, per night housekeeping fee, it’s still customary to leave an additional tip of $2-$5 per day for the housekeeping staff. You can leave this in an envelope or on the dresser.

Concierge:

If the concierge helps you with dinner reservations or getting tickets to a show, it’s appropriate to tip $5-$10 per request. If they go above and beyond, you may want to tip more.

Waitstaff:

As mentioned, the hotel adds a 20% service charge to all food and beverage purchases. However, if you receive exceptional service, you may want to leave an additional tip of 10%-20% of the total bill.

Spa Services:

The hotel adds a 20% service charge to all spa services. However, if you receive exceptional service, you may want to leave an additional tip of 10%-20% of the total bill.

It’s important to remember that tipping is a personal decision. If you feel that you received exceptional service, you may want to tip more than the guidelines suggest. On the other hand, if you did not receive good service, you are not obligated to leave a tip.

It’s also important to consider cultural differences when it comes to tipping. In some countries, tipping is not expected or is considered an insult. If you are unsure about the tipping customs in a particular country or region, it’s always a good idea to do some research beforehand.

In conclusion, tipping at the Plaza Hotel is not mandatory, but it is customary to leave a tip for exceptional service. The guidelines for tipping vary depending on the hotel staff, but generally range from $1-$10 per request. It’s important to remember that tipping is a personal decision and should be based on the quality of service you receive. By following these guidelines, you can show your appreciation for good service while avoiding any unnecessary stress or confusion.