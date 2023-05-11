How much do you tip in New York? : The Ultimate Guide to Tipping in New York: How Much to Tip and When

Tipping is a fundamental part of American culture, and New York is no exception. In most cases, tipping in New York is expected, and it is considered a way of showing appreciation for good service. However, tipping etiquette can vary depending on the situation, and it can be confusing for visitors to know how much to tip and when. In this guide, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about tipping in New York.

Tipping in Restaurants

Tipping in restaurants is probably the most common situation where tipping is expected in New York. In general, it is customary to tip between 15-20% of the total bill, before tax. However, if the service is exceptional, you can tip up to 25%. If the service is poor, you can tip lower, but it is still expected to leave something.

It is important to note that some restaurants automatically include a gratuity charge for large groups, usually over six people. In this case, you do not need to leave an additional tip unless the service was exceptional.

When paying with a credit card, you can add the tip directly to the bill, but if you are paying in cash, you should leave the tip on the table. It is also customary to leave a small amount of change, usually between $1-$5, for the server to pick up.

Tipping in Bars

In bars, it is customary to tip $1-$2 per drink, depending on the complexity of the order. If you are ordering a round of drinks, you can tip 20% of the total bill.

If you are sitting at the bar and ordering drinks, it is also customary to tip the bartender $1-$2 for each drink. If you are ordering food at the bar, you should tip between 15-20% of the total bill.

Tipping in Coffee Shops

In coffee shops, it is not necessary to tip for a simple coffee order. However, if you are ordering a specialty drink or food, it is customary to tip $1-$2.

If you are a regular customer at a coffee shop, you can also tip the barista at the end of the week or month. This is a way to show your appreciation for their service and is not expected.

Tipping for Delivery

When ordering food for delivery, it is customary to tip between 15-20% of the total bill, before tax. If the delivery person went above and beyond, you can tip more.

It is important to note that some restaurants automatically add a delivery fee to the bill. This fee does not go to the delivery person, so it is still necessary to leave a tip.

Tipping for Haircuts and Beauty Services

In New York, it is customary to tip between 15-20% for haircuts and beauty services. If you are not happy with the service, you can tip lower, but it is still expected to leave something.

If you are a regular customer, it is also customary to tip your stylist or beauty technician during the holiday season or on special occasions.

Tipping for Hotel Services

When staying in a hotel, it is customary to tip the housekeeping staff $2-$5 per day, depending on the level of service. You can leave the tip on the nightstand or the desk, along with a note of appreciation.

It is also customary to tip the bellhops or porters $1-$2 per bag, depending on the weight. If you are using the hotel’s concierge service, you can tip between $5-$20, depending on the level of service.

Tipping for Taxi and Uber Rides

In New York, it is customary to tip the taxi driver 15-20% of the total fare. You can also round up the fare to the nearest dollar.

For Uber rides, you can tip through the app after the ride is complete. It is customary to tip between 15-20% of the total fare.

Tipping for Tour Guides

When going on a guided tour in New York, it is customary to tip the tour guide between 10-20% of the total cost of the tour. If the tour was exceptional, you can tip more.

It is important to note that some tour companies automatically include a gratuity charge in the total cost of the tour. In this case, you do not need to leave an additional tip unless the service was exceptional.

Final Thoughts

Tipping is an essential part of New York culture, and it is expected in most situations. However, the amount you should tip can vary depending on the situation and the level of service you receive.

In general, it is customary to tip between 15-20% in most situations, but if the service is exceptional, you can tip more. If the service is poor, you can tip lower, but it is still expected to leave something.

Remember, tipping is a way of showing appreciation for good service, and it is always better to err on the side of generosity. By following these tipping guidelines, you can ensure that you are showing your appreciation for the hard work of service industry professionals in New York.