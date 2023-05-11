How much does 3 days in NYC cost? : The Ultimate Budget Breakdown for a 3-Day Trip to NYC

Exploring New York City on a Budget: The Ultimate 3-Day Trip Plan

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. With endless opportunities to explore, eat, and have fun, the city that never sleeps has something for everyone. However, with its high living costs, NYC can also be a very expensive place to visit. But don’t worry! In this article, we will break down the ultimate budget for a 3-day trip to NYC, so you can enjoy all the city has to offer without breaking the bank.

Accommodation:

Accommodation is often the most significant expense when traveling, especially in a city like NYC. While hotels in Manhattan can be very expensive, there are many affordable options available, such as hostels and Airbnb. For budget-friendly accommodation, we recommend staying in Brooklyn, Queens, or even New Jersey. You can find a hostel or Airbnb for as low as $30 to $100 per night, depending on the location and amenities.

Transportation:

Getting around in NYC can be challenging, but it is also very easy thanks to the extensive public transportation system. The subway is the most convenient and affordable way to get around. A single ride costs $2.75, but we recommend purchasing a MetroCard, which gives you unlimited rides for a set period of time. A 7-day MetroCard costs $33, which is a great deal if you plan on using the subway frequently. Taxis and ride-sharing services can be expensive, so we recommend using them only when necessary.

Food:

One of the best things about NYC is the food. From street vendors to five-star restaurants, the city has everything you could ever want to eat. However, eating out can be expensive, especially in Manhattan. To save money, we recommend eating at local delis, food trucks, and fast-casual restaurants. A meal at a deli or food truck can cost anywhere from $5 to $15, while a sit-down restaurant can cost upwards of $30 per person. If you are staying at an Airbnb or hostel, you can also save money by cooking your meals.

Activities:

There is no shortage of things to do in NYC. From museums to Broadway shows, there is something for everyone. However, many of these activities can be expensive. To save money, we recommend visiting free attractions such as Central Park, the High Line, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Many museums offer free admission days, so be sure to check their schedules before you go. If you are interested in seeing a Broadway show, you can save money by purchasing tickets at the TKTS booth in Times Square, which offers discounted tickets for same-day shows.

Shopping:

If you love to shop, NYC is the place for you. From luxury boutiques to thrift stores, the city has it all. However, shopping can be expensive, especially in Manhattan. To save money, we recommend visiting thrift stores and flea markets, such as the Brooklyn Flea and the Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market. You can also find great deals at discount stores such as Century 21 and T.J. Maxx.

Miscellaneous:

There are always unexpected expenses that come up when you travel, such as souvenirs, tips, and snacks. To budget for these expenses, we recommend setting aside at least $50 per day. This should cover any unexpected expenses that come up.

Overall, a 3-day trip to NYC can be done on a budget if you plan ahead and make smart choices. By staying in budget-friendly accommodation, using public transportation, eating at affordable restaurants, visiting free attractions, and shopping at thrift stores, you can enjoy all the city has to offer without breaking the bank. With a little bit of planning and budgeting, you can have the trip of a lifetime in the Big Apple.