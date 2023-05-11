How much does it cost to get in the Statue of Liberty? : Statue of Liberty Entrance Fees: How Much Will You Have to Pay?

The Statue of Liberty: Entrance Fees and What to Expect

The Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognized landmarks in the United States. Erected in 1886, it stands as a symbol of freedom and democracy for the American people. Located on Liberty Island, the statue attracts millions of visitors each year who come to experience the history and significance of this iconic monument. In this article, we will take a closer look at the entrance fees for the Statue of Liberty and what visitors can expect during their visit.

Tickets and Prices

There are three types of tickets available for visitors to the Statue of Liberty: the Reserve Ticket, Pedestal Ticket, and Crown Ticket. Each ticket provides access to different areas of the island and statue, and prices vary accordingly.

The Reserve Ticket is the most basic ticket and provides access to the grounds on Liberty Island and the museum inside the pedestal. Visitors with this ticket can explore the island at their own pace and take in the breathtaking views of the New York City skyline from the observation deck. The Reserve Ticket costs $18.50 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $9 for children aged 4-12. Children under 4 are free.

The Pedestal Ticket provides access to the grounds, museum inside the pedestal, and the statue’s pedestal. Visitors with this ticket can climb the 215 steps to the top of the pedestal and enjoy panoramic views of the harbor and city. The Pedestal Ticket costs $25.50 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for children aged 4-12. Children under 4 are free.

The Crown Ticket provides access to the grounds, museum inside the pedestal, the pedestal, and the crown of the statue. Visitors with this ticket can climb the 377 steps to the top of the crown and experience the breathtaking views of the harbor and city from the highest point on the island. The Crown Ticket costs $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $20 for children aged 4-12. Children under 4 are not allowed to climb to the crown.

It’s important to note that tickets must be purchased in advance and are timed entry, meaning visitors must choose a specific time slot for their visit. Visitors with Pedestal and Crown Tickets must go through a security screening before being allowed to climb the pedestal or crown. Visitors should plan to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled entry time to allow for enough time to go through security.

Additional Fees

In addition to the ticket prices, visitors should also be aware of additional fees they may incur. The ferry to Liberty Island is operated by Statue Cruises and costs $19.25 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $9 for children aged 4-12. Children under 4 are free. Visitors can also purchase audio tours for an additional $18, which provides a guided tour of the island and statue.

Planning Your Visit

Visitors who want to make the most of their visit to the Statue of Liberty should plan to spend several hours on the island. The museum inside the pedestal provides a fascinating look at the history of the statue and its significance to the American people. The observation deck on the pedestal offers stunning views of the harbor and city, while the crown provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience that visitors will never forget.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit, visitors should plan ahead and purchase tickets in advance. It’s also important to arrive early to go through security and be prepared to spend several hours exploring the island and statue. Regardless of which ticket visitors choose, they are sure to have a memorable experience at the Statue of Liberty.

Conclusion

The Statue of Liberty is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting New York City. While the entrance fees may seem steep, they provide access to one of the most iconic landmarks in the world and a chance to experience history up close. Visitors should plan ahead, purchase tickets in advance, and be prepared to spend several hours exploring the island and statue. The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of freedom and democracy for the American people, and a visit to this iconic monument is an experience that visitors will never forget.