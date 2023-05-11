How much does it cost to go inside the Statue of Liberty? : Statue of Liberty: How Much Does it Cost to Enter the Iconic Monument?

Exploring the Costs of Visiting the Iconic Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is a well-known monument across the world and is considered as one of the most iconic landmarks in the United States. Standing tall at 305 feet and weighing 450,000 pounds, the statue is a symbol of freedom and democracy and attracts millions of visitors every year. While the monument is widely recognized, many people are unsure about the cost of visiting the Statue of Liberty. In this article, we will delve into the different costs associated with visiting this iconic monument.

Visiting the Pedestal and Crown

It is important to note that there are two different ways to visit the Statue of Liberty, namely the pedestal and the crown. The pedestal serves as the base of the statue, which includes a museum and observation deck, while the crown represents the highest point of the statue that is accessible to the public. As the crown has limited availability, it requires a separate ticket. Therefore, we will focus on the cost of visiting the pedestal.

The cost of visiting the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty varies depending on the age of the visitor, the type of ticket purchased, and whether the visitor is a resident of the United States or a foreigner. For foreign visitors, the cost of a pedestal ticket is $18 for adults (ages 13 and up), $14 for seniors (ages 62 and up), and $9 for children (ages 4-12). For United States citizens, the cost is slightly cheaper at $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $9 for children.

It is important to note that these prices are for standard tickets, which include access to the pedestal and the museum. There are also other ticket options available, such as the audio tour and the ranger tour. The audio tour costs an additional $18 for adults and $14 for seniors and children, while the ranger tour is free but requires a reservation.

Transportation Costs

In addition to the ticket cost, visitors must also pay for transportation to the Statue of Liberty. The statue is located on Liberty Island, which can only be accessed by ferry. The cost of the ferry ticket varies depending on the departure location and time of day. For example, the cost of a ferry ticket from Battery Park in Manhattan is $19.25 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $9.50 for children. However, if visitors choose to depart from New Jersey or Ellis Island, the cost may be slightly different.

Combined Ticket Option

Visitors may choose to purchase a combined ticket for the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Ellis Island is located nearby and was once the main entry point for immigrants coming to the United States. A combined ticket allows visitors to visit both attractions and costs $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $14 for children.

Overall Costs

The cost of visiting the Statue of Liberty can add up quickly. A standard pedestal ticket plus ferry transportation can cost anywhere from $33.25 to $37.25 for adults, depending on the departure location. However, for many visitors, the experience is well worth the cost. The Statue of Liberty is not only a symbol of freedom and democracy, but also a testament to the engineering and design ingenuity of its creators.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the cost of visiting the Statue of Liberty varies depending on several factors, including the type of ticket purchased, the age of the visitor, and the departure location. Visitors should also be aware of additional costs, such as transportation and audio tours. However, for those who can afford it, a visit to the Statue of Liberty is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that should not be missed.