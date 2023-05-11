How much does it cost to go up Rockefeller Center? : The Cost of a View: How Much Does it Really Cost to Go Up Rockefeller Center?

Exploring the Cost of a View from Rockefeller Center: Is It Worth the Expense?

Rockefeller Center is a renowned New York City landmark that is a must-visit attraction for both tourists and locals. The building boasts an observation deck on its 70th floor, which provides breathtaking views of the city skyline. However, the cost of going up Rockefeller Center can be quite steep, and many people are left wondering if it is worth the price tag. In this article, we will explore the cost of a view from Rockefeller Center and whether it is worth the expense.

The Cost of Going up Rockefeller Center

The cost of going up Rockefeller Center varies depending on several factors, including the time of day, the day of the week, and the age of the visitor. If you visit during peak hours, which are from 11 am to 2 pm, you will pay more than if you visit during off-peak hours. Additionally, visitors who are 13 years and older pay more than children aged 6 to 12 years.

Currently, the general admission ticket for the Top of the Rock observation deck costs $41 for adults and $35 for children aged 6 to 12 years. However, visitors who purchase their tickets online can save a few dollars. For instance, an adult ticket costs $37.20, while a child ticket costs $31.50 if purchased online. Moreover, visitors who opt for a sunset or nighttime ticket pay slightly more than those who visit during the day. A sunset ticket, which allows visitors to experience both the day and night views, costs $47 for adults and $41 for children.

For a more exclusive experience, visitors can opt for the VIP Access ticket, which costs $100. This ticket grants visitors access to the Top of the Rock observation deck at any time of the day, without having to wait in line. Additionally, visitors get to enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks while taking in the stunning views.

Is It Worth the Expense?

While the cost of going up Rockefeller Center may seem steep, it is worth noting that the experience is nothing short of awe-inspiring. The observation deck offers 360-degree views of the city, allowing visitors to see some of New York’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and Central Park. Moreover, the observation deck is designed to provide visitors with an unobstructed view, thanks to its glass panels that curve outwards, offering an unobstructed view of the city.

Additionally, the Top of the Rock observation deck is less crowded than other observation decks in the city, such as the Empire State Building. This means that visitors can take their time taking photos and enjoying the views without feeling rushed or crowded. Furthermore, the observation deck is open until midnight, which means visitors can enjoy the city’s skyline at night when it’s at its most magical.

Beyond the stunning views, visitors also get to enjoy other amenities that make the Rockefeller Center experience worthwhile. For instance, there are several dining options on the premises, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a guided tour of the Rockefeller Center, which provides insight into the building’s rich history and its significance in New York’s cultural landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the cost of going up Rockefeller Center may seem steep, but it is a small price to pay for the breathtaking views and unparalleled experience. Visitors get to enjoy unobstructed views of the city’s skyline, with the added advantage of fewer crowds than other observation decks in the city. Moreover, visitors can take their time taking photos, enjoying the views, and exploring other amenities on the premises. So, if you are visiting New York City, be sure to add Rockefeller Center to your itinerary, and don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the city’s skyline from one of its most iconic buildings.