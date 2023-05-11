How much does it cost to ride the boat around the Statue of Liberty? : The Ultimate Guide to Boat Tours around the Statue of Liberty: Cost Breakdown

Boat Tours Around the Statue of Liberty: A Cost Breakdown

Boat tours around the Statue of Liberty have been a popular attraction for tourists for many years. The statue is an iconic symbol of freedom and democracy, and its location in New York Harbor provides a stunning backdrop for boat tours. There are many boat tour companies that offer varying packages and prices, so it can be difficult to know which one to choose. This guide will break down the costs of boat tours around the Statue of Liberty to help you make an informed decision.

Type of Boat

The first thing to consider when choosing a boat tour is the type of boat. There are several types of boats that offer tours around the Statue of Liberty, including speed boats, sailboats, and large passenger boats.

Speed boats typically offer the most thrilling experience, as they can reach high speeds and perform sharp turns. However, they are also the most expensive option. Sailboats offer a more relaxed experience, with the opportunity to take in the scenery and enjoy the ride. Large passenger boats are the most affordable option, but they can be crowded and don’t offer the same level of intimacy as smaller boats.

Length of the Tour

The next factor to consider is the length of the tour. Most boat tours around the Statue of Liberty last between one and two hours. Longer tours may offer more opportunities to see other landmarks and attractions in New York Harbor, but they will also be more expensive.

Level of Commentary

Another consideration is the level of commentary provided on the tour. Some boat tours offer live commentary from a tour guide, while others provide pre-recorded audio commentary. Live commentary can be more engaging and interactive, but it can also be more expensive.

Additional Fees or Charges

Finally, it’s important to consider any additional fees or charges that may apply. Some boat tours charge extra for access to certain areas of the boat, such as the upper deck or the bow. Others may charge for food or drinks onboard.

Cost Breakdown of Popular Boat Tours

Statue Cruises

Statue Cruises is the official ferry service provider for the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. They offer several tour options, including the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island tour, the Statue of Liberty Express tour, and the Harbor Lights cruise.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island tour is the most popular option, and includes access to both landmarks. The tour lasts approximately four hours and includes live commentary from a tour guide. Tickets for adults cost $25.50, while tickets for children (ages 4-12) and seniors (ages 62 and up) cost $19.

The Statue of Liberty Express tour is a shorter option that lasts approximately one hour. It includes a close-up view of the statue and audio commentary. Tickets for adults cost $19, while tickets for children and seniors cost $14.

The Harbor Lights cruise is a two-hour tour that offers views of the Statue of Liberty and other landmarks at night. It includes live commentary and a cash bar onboard. Tickets for adults cost $35, while tickets for children and seniors cost $29.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises offers a variety of boat tours around the Statue of Liberty, including the Best of NYC cruise, the Liberty Cruise, and the Landmarks Cruise.

The Best of NYC cruise is a three-hour tour that includes views of the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and other landmarks. It includes live commentary from a tour guide, as well as a food and drink package. Tickets for adults start at $74, while tickets for children start at $54.

The Liberty Cruise is a one-hour tour that offers a close-up view of the statue and audio commentary. Tickets for adults start at $22, while tickets for children start at $17.

The Landmarks Cruise is a two-hour tour that includes views of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and other landmarks. It includes live commentary from a tour guide and a cash bar onboard. Tickets for adults start at $41, while tickets for children start at $31.

Speedboat Tours

Speedboat tours offer a thrilling and unique experience of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor. They typically last between 30 minutes and one hour, and include high-speed maneuvers and close-up views of the statue. However, they are also the most expensive option.

The Beast is one of the most popular speedboat tours, and offers a 30-minute ride that includes views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and other landmarks. Tickets for adults cost $29, while tickets for children (ages 3-12) cost $24.

The Shark is another popular speedboat tour that lasts approximately one hour. It includes views of the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and other landmarks. Tickets for adults cost $42, while tickets for children cost $32.

Conclusion

Boat tours around the Statue of Liberty offer a unique and exciting way to experience one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. When choosing a boat tour, consider the type of boat, the length of the tour, the level of commentary, and any additional fees or charges. By doing so, you can find the perfect boat tour to fit your budget and preferences.