How much is $100 US in Paris? : The Parisian Perspective: How Far Will $100 US Get You in the City of Light?

Paris, the City of Light, is one of the most iconic and romantic cities in the world. It is a city that boasts stunning architecture, world-class art, culture, and cuisine. However, it is also a city that can be quite expensive, leaving some travelers wondering just how far their money will go. In this article, we will explore the Parisian perspective on how much $100 US will get you in the city of light.

Understanding Parisian Budgets

First and foremost, it is essential to understand that Paris is a city that caters to a variety of budgets. While it is true that some areas of the city can be quite expensive, there are also many ways to enjoy the city on a budget. It all comes down to your priorities and how you choose to spend your money.

Accommodation

One of the most significant expenses for travelers is often accommodation. Depending on the time of year and the location, prices can vary widely. However, on average, $100 US will get you a night’s stay in a budget hotel or hostel in Paris. If you are willing to stay a little further outside of the city center, you may be able to find more affordable options.

Food

Paris is known for its incredible cuisine, from its world-famous croissants and pastries to its Michelin-starred restaurants. However, dining out in Paris can be expensive, especially in the more touristy areas. If you are looking to stretch your dollar, there are many affordable options available.

For example, a croissant and coffee from a local bakery will cost you around $5 US, while a baguette sandwich from a food truck will set you back around $8 US. If you are looking for a sit-down meal, you can find a two-course lunch menu at a local bistro for around $20 US, including a glass of wine.

Transportation

Paris has an extensive public transportation system that is both affordable and efficient. A single metro ticket will cost you around $2 US, while a day pass will set you back around $13 US. If you are looking to explore the city on foot, many of the city’s top attractions are within walking distance of each other.

Attractions

Paris is home to some of the world’s most famous attractions, from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre Museum. While some of these attractions can be quite expensive, there are also many affordable options available.

For example, a visit to the Musée d’Orsay will set you back around $14 US, while a visit to the Palace of Versailles will cost you around $20 US. If you are looking to save money on attractions, there are many free options available, such as a stroll through the Jardin du Luxembourg or a visit to Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Shopping

Paris is known for its high-end fashion and luxury goods, and as such, shopping can be quite expensive. However, there are also many affordable options available, such as markets and thrift stores.

For example, a visit to the Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen flea market will allow you to browse vintage goods and antiques for a fraction of the cost of high-end boutiques. You can also find affordable souvenirs and gifts at local markets such as the Marché Bastille.

Conclusion

In conclusion, $100 US can go a long way in Paris if you are willing to prioritize and make smart choices. While some areas of the city can be quite expensive, there are also many affordable options available. From budget hotels to local bakeries and markets, there are many ways to enjoy the city of light on a budget. Ultimately, the Parisian perspective on how far $100 US will get you in the city of light comes down to your priorities and how you choose to spend your money.