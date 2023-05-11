How much is a pizza in New York? : The Ultimate Guide to Pizza Prices in New York City

Pizza: The Ultimate Guide to Prices in New York City

Pizza is a staple food in New York City. It’s hard to walk a few blocks without seeing a pizza shop or smelling the delicious aroma of freshly baked pies. However, with so many options, it can be overwhelming to decide where to go and how much to spend. This ultimate guide to pizza prices in New York City will help you navigate the city’s pizza scene and find the perfect slice for your budget.

Cheap Slices

If you’re on a tight budget, fear not. There are plenty of options for delicious, cheap pizza in New York City. In fact, the city is known for its affordable and tasty slices. You can expect to pay between $1 and $3 per slice at these places.

2 Bros. Pizza

One of the most popular spots for cheap pizza is 2 Bros. Pizza. They have several locations throughout the city and offer plain slices for just $1. If you’re looking for toppings, you can expect to pay a bit more, with prices ranging from $1.50 to $2.50 per slice.

Joe’s Pizza

Joe’s Pizza is another great option for cheap pizza. They have several locations throughout the city, including in Greenwich Village and Times Square. A plain slice will set you back $3, and toppings are an additional $0.50 each.

Percy’s Pizza

Other cheap pizza spots to check out include Percy’s Pizza, Koronet Pizza, and Best Pizza.

Mid-Range Pizza

If you’re willing to spend a bit more on your pizza, there are plenty of mid-range options in New York City. Expect to pay between $3 and $5 per slice at these places.

Prince Street Pizza

One of the most popular mid-range pizza spots is Prince Street Pizza. They’re known for their pepperoni slice, which costs $4.50. Other toppings range from $5 to $6 per slice.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is another great option for mid-range pizza. They’re known for their signature artichoke slice, which costs $5. Other toppings range from $5.50 to $6.50 per slice.

Rubirosa

Other mid-range pizza spots to check out include Rubirosa, Di Fara Pizza, and Motorino.

High-End Pizza

If you’re looking to splurge on pizza, New York City has plenty of high-end options. Expect to pay between $6 and $10 per slice at these places.

Lucali

One of the most popular high-end pizza spots is Lucali. They’re known for their simple, yet delicious, pies. A plain slice costs $8, and toppings range from $2 to $4 each.

Roberta’s

Another great option for high-end pizza is Roberta’s. They have several locations throughout the city, including in Brooklyn and Manhattan. A plain slice costs $5, and toppings range from $1 to $3 each.

Patsy’s Pizzeria

Other high-end pizza spots to check out include Patsy’s Pizzeria, Paulie Gee’s, and Una Pizza Napoletana.

Whole Pies

If you’re looking to feed a group or save some money by buying a whole pie, there are plenty of options in New York City. Expect to pay between $20 and $40 for a whole pie at these places.

Joe’s Pizza

One of the most popular spots for whole pies is Joe’s Pizza. They offer a variety of toppings and sizes, with prices ranging from $22 for a small cheese pie to $33 for a large pepperoni pie.

Lombardi’s

Lombardi’s is another great option for whole pies. They’re known for their classic Neapolitan-style pies, which start at $22 for a small cheese pie and go up to $36 for a large pie with toppings.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Other spots for whole pies include Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Di Fara Pizza, and Motorino.

Conclusion

In New York City, pizza is king. From cheap slices to high-end pies, there’s something for every budget and taste. Whether you’re looking to grab a quick slice on the go or sit down for a fancy dinner, the city’s pizza scene has got you covered. Use this ultimate guide to pizza prices in New York City to find the perfect slice for your budget and taste buds.