How much is a ticket to see the Statue of Liberty? : Statue of Liberty Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Visit?

Visiting the Iconic Statue of Liberty: Ticket Options and Costs

The Statue of Liberty is an iconic landmark in the world and stands tall and proud on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. It welcomes visitors from all corners of the globe, and if you are planning a trip to the Statue of Liberty, there are several options for visiting it. In this article, we will discuss the different ticket options and costs associated with visiting this famous monument.

Standard Ferry Ticket

The most popular way to visit the Statue of Liberty is by taking a ferry ride from Battery Park in Manhattan or Liberty State Park in New Jersey. The ferry ride includes access to both Liberty Island and Ellis Island, where you can learn about the history of immigration in America. The cost of a ferry ticket to the Statue of Liberty depends on the age of the visitor and the type of ticket purchased.

Adults over the age of 13 can expect to pay $18 for a round-trip ferry ticket, while children between the ages of 4 and 12 pay $9. Seniors over the age of 62 can purchase tickets for $14.50. Children under the age of 4 are free.

Crown Access Ticket

For visitors who want to enhance their experience, the Crown Access ticket allows visitors to climb to the top of the Statue of Liberty and take in the breathtaking views of New York City and the harbor. However, this option is limited to a small number of visitors each day, and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost of the Crown Access ticket is $21.50 for adults and $12.00 for children.

Pedestal Access Ticket

Another option for visitors is the Pedestal Access ticket, which allows visitors to climb to the top of the pedestal and see the statue up close. This ticket is also limited, and visitors must purchase it in advance. The cost of the Pedestal Access ticket is $18.50 for adults and $9.00 for children.

VIP Tour Ticket

For those who want an even more exclusive experience, the VIP Tour ticket includes a guided tour of Liberty Island and access to the Pedestal and Crown. This option is limited to a small number of visitors each day, and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost of the VIP Tour ticket is $59.00 for adults and $51.00 for children.

Security Screening

It is important to note that all visitors to the Statue of Liberty must pass through security screening, which can cause delays. It is recommended that visitors arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled ferry departure time to allow for enough time to pass through security.

Additional Costs and Restrictions

In addition to the cost of ferry tickets, there may be additional costs associated with visiting the Statue of Liberty. If you plan to bring food or beverages with you, there are restrictions on what is allowed on the island. Visitors are not allowed to bring coolers, large bags, or backpacks onto the island. There are also restrictions on the size and type of umbrellas that are permitted.

Visitors should also be aware that there are no restrooms available on the ferry or the island itself. Restrooms are only available at the visitor center on Liberty Island and at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the cost of visiting the Statue of Liberty varies depending on the type of ticket purchased. The standard ferry ticket costs $18 for adults and $9 for children, while the Crown and Pedestal Access tickets cost $21.50 and $18.50 for adults, respectively. The VIP Tour ticket is the most exclusive option, but also the most expensive at $59 for adults. Visitors should also be aware of additional costs associated with bringing food or beverages and restrictions on what is allowed on the island. Despite the cost, a visit to the Statue of Liberty is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that should not be missed.