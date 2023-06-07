How Much Is A Train Ticket From Charles De Gaulle To Paris : Exploring the Cost of Train Travel from Charles De Gaulle to Paris

Investigating Train Travel Expenses from Charles De Gaulle to Paris

If you are planning to travel to Paris, one of the most important things you need to consider is transportation. The most common and convenient mode of transportation to get from Charles De Gaulle airport to Paris is by train. But how much does a train ticket cost from Charles De Gaulle to Paris? In this article, we will discuss the cost of a train ticket and other important information you need to know.

Cost of Train Ticket from Charles De Gaulle to Paris

The cost of a train ticket from Charles De Gaulle to Paris depends on several factors such as the type of train, the class of travel, and the time of travel. The most popular train service from Charles De Gaulle to Paris is the RER B train. The cost of a one-way ticket on RER B is €10.30 for adults and €7.60 for children aged between 4 and 9 years old.

Another train service is the RoissyBus, which is a direct shuttle service from Charles De Gaulle to Paris. The cost of a one-way ticket on RoissyBus is €12 for adults and €7 for children aged between 4 and 11 years old.

If you prefer a more comfortable and faster train service, you can opt for the TGV train. The cost of a one-way ticket on the TGV train starts from €25 and can go up to €100 or more depending on the class of travel and time of travel.

It is important to note that the prices mentioned above are subject to change and may vary depending on the time of travel and other factors.

FAQs

How long does it take to travel from Charles De Gaulle to Paris by train?

The travel time from Charles De Gaulle to Paris by train varies depending on the type of train service. The RER B train takes around 30-40 minutes to reach Paris, while the RoissyBus takes around 60 minutes. The TGV train takes around 10-20 minutes to reach Paris.

Where can I buy train tickets from Charles De Gaulle to Paris?

You can buy train tickets from Charles De Gaulle to Paris from various sources such as ticket vending machines, ticket counters, and online platforms like the official website of the train service provider or third-party websites.

Can I use my credit card to buy train tickets from Charles De Gaulle to Paris?

Yes, you can use your credit card to buy train tickets from Charles De Gaulle to Paris. Most train service providers accept major credit cards like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Is it cheaper to buy train tickets in advance?

Yes, it is usually cheaper to buy train tickets in advance as you can take advantage of early bird discounts and other promotional offers.

Are there any discounts available for train tickets from Charles De Gaulle to Paris?

Yes, there are various discounts available for train tickets from Charles De Gaulle to Paris such as student discounts, senior citizen discounts, and group discounts. You can check with the train service provider for more information on available discounts.

Conclusion

Getting from Charles De Gaulle to Paris by train is a convenient and affordable option. The cost of a train ticket from Charles De Gaulle to Paris depends on several factors such as the type of train, the class of travel, and the time of travel. It is important to research and compare the different train services and their prices to find the best option that suits your needs and budget.

