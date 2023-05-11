How much is an average breakfast in New York? : The Cost of Breakfast in the Big Apple: A Guide for Budget-Conscious Visitors

A Guide to Affordable Breakfast in the Big Apple

New York City, popularly known as the Big Apple, is famous for its bustling streets, towering skyscrapers, and vibrant culture. However, it is also known for its high cost of living, including the cost of food. For budget-conscious visitors, finding affordable meals in New York City can be a challenge, especially when it comes to breakfast, which is often the most important meal of the day. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for visitors who want to save money on breakfast while still enjoying a delicious meal. Whether you’re looking for a classic diner experience or a trendy cafe, here’s a guide to the cost of breakfast in the Big Apple.

Classic Diners

If you’re looking for an authentic New York breakfast experience, head to one of the city’s classic diners. These no-frills restaurants serve up hearty breakfasts at reasonable prices. One of the most famous diners in the city is the Tom’s Restaurant in Brooklyn. This diner has been serving up breakfast since 1936 and is known for its classic American dishes like pancakes, eggs, and bacon. A typical breakfast at Tom’s will cost you around $10, which is a steal in the city.

Another classic diner worth checking out is the Empire Diner in Chelsea. This retro-style diner has been a fixture in the neighborhood since the 1940s and serves up classic diner fare like omelets, waffles, and breakfast sandwiches. Prices at the Empire Diner are slightly higher than at Tom’s, with breakfast dishes ranging from $12 to $16.

Trendy Cafes

For a more modern breakfast experience, check out one of the city’s trendy cafes. These cafes offer creative dishes and stylish decor, but can also come with a higher price tag. One popular cafe is Bluestone Lane, which has several locations throughout the city. This Australian-inspired cafe serves up healthy breakfast options like avocado toast and acai bowls, as well as classic dishes like eggs Benedict. Prices at Bluestone Lane are on the higher side, with breakfast dishes ranging from $12 to $18.

Another trendy cafe worth visiting is Two Hands in Nolita. This Australian-owned cafe is known for its Instagram-worthy dishes like rainbow bowls and matcha lattes. Prices at Two Hands are similar to Bluestone Lane, with breakfast dishes ranging from $12 to $18.

Cheap Eats

If you’re on a tight budget, there are still plenty of options for cheap eats in the city. These no-frills restaurants and food carts serve up delicious breakfast dishes at affordable prices. One popular spot for cheap breakfast is Ess-a-Bagel in Midtown. This iconic bagel shop serves up fresh-baked bagels with a variety of toppings like cream cheese, lox, and eggs. A bagel with cream cheese will only set you back about $4.

Another affordable breakfast option is the food carts that can be found throughout the city. These carts serve up classic breakfast dishes like egg sandwiches and coffee for just a few dollars. One popular cart is the Halal Guys cart, which serves up delicious breakfast platters for under $10.

Bottom Line

Finding affordable breakfast options in the Big Apple can be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. With a little bit of planning, you can enjoy a delicious breakfast in the city without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a classic diner experience, a trendy cafe, or a cheap eat, there are plenty of options for budget-conscious visitors. Just be prepared to do your research and be flexible with your choices.