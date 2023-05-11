How much is an average meal in Paris? : The Cost of Dining in Paris: How Much to Expect to Spend on an Average Meal

Paris, also known as the culinary capital of the world, is a mecca for food lovers. With its rich history, diverse culture, and abundance of fresh ingredients, the city offers a wide variety of dining options for every budget. In this article, we’ll explore the cost of dining in Paris, from street food to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Street Food and Quick Bites

For budget-friendly options, street food is a great place to start. Paris is home to a wide variety of street vendors, selling everything from crepes to falafel. A traditional crepe from a street vendor will typically cost between €3-€5, while a falafel sandwich from one of the city’s many Middle Eastern vendors will usually set you back around €6-€8.

For those looking for a quick bite on the go, there are also plenty of fast food options in Paris. McDonald’s restaurants are scattered throughout the city, and a meal at one of these fast food chains will usually cost around €8-€10. Other popular fast food chains in Paris include Subway, KFC, and Burger King.

Cafes and Bistros

Cafes and bistros are a quintessential part of Parisian culture and offer a great place to enjoy a leisurely meal. A croissant and coffee breakfast at a café will usually cost around €5-€7, while a lunchtime sandwich or salad will typically set you back around €10-€15.

For dinner, bistros are a great option for those looking for a more traditional French dining experience. A typical bistro meal will include a starter, main course, and dessert, and prices will usually range from €20-€40 per person, depending on the restaurant. Many bistros also offer a prix fixe menu, which can be a great way to save money on a multi-course meal.

Mid-Range Restaurants

For those looking for a more upscale dining experience without breaking the bank, there are plenty of mid-range restaurants in Paris to choose from. These restaurants will usually offer a more refined menu and atmosphere than cafes and bistros but will still be more affordable than Michelin-starred restaurants.

A typical mid-range restaurant in Paris will offer a set menu for around €30-€50 per person, which will usually include a starter, main course, and dessert. Some mid-range restaurants may also offer a la carte options, which can be slightly more expensive. Wine or other alcoholic drinks are usually not included in the set menu price, so be aware of this when ordering.

High-End Restaurants

For the ultimate dining experience in Paris, there are plenty of high-end restaurants to choose from. These restaurants are often Michelin-starred and offer a level of cuisine and service that is unmatched by any other dining experience.

Prices at high-end restaurants in Paris can vary widely, but a typical meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant will usually cost between €100-€300 per person, excluding drinks. Some of the most famous high-end restaurants in Paris include Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, Le Jules Verne, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

Tips for Saving Money on Dining in Paris

While dining in Paris can certainly be expensive, there are ways to save money without sacrificing the quality of your dining experience. Here are a few tips for dining on a budget in Paris:

Look for lunchtime specials: Many restaurants in Paris offer lunchtime specials, which can be a great way to save money on a high-end dining experience. These specials are often available on weekdays and may include a set menu or discounted prices on a la carte items.

Avoid tourist traps: Tourist areas in Paris are often home to overpriced restaurants that may not offer the best quality food. Avoid these areas and look for local restaurants that are frequented by Parisians.

Share dishes: Many restaurants in Paris offer large portions, which can be shared between two or more people. This is a great way to save money while still enjoying a full dining experience.

Consider street food: As mentioned earlier, street food can be a great way to save money on dining in Paris. There are plenty of vendors offering delicious and affordable options throughout the city.

In conclusion, dining in Paris can be a wonderful and memorable experience, but it’s important to be aware of the costs involved. From street food to Michelin-starred restaurants, there are options for every budget in Paris. By following the tips outlined in this article, you can enjoy a fantastic dining experience in the city of lights without breaking the bank. Bon appétit!