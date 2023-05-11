How much is coffee and croissant in Paris? : The Cost of Breakfast in Paris: A Look at Coffee and Croissant Prices

Exploring the Cost of Breakfast in Paris: From Local Bakeries to Iconic Cafes

Paris is a city that is renowned for its rich culture, stunning architecture, and, most importantly, its food. Among the most iconic meals of Parisian cuisine is breakfast. People all over the world dream of enjoying a warm croissant and a cup of coffee in a quaint Parisian cafe, but what is the cost of this luxury?

The cost of breakfast in Paris largely depends on where you choose to eat. If you are looking for a quick and affordable breakfast, you can grab a croissant from a local bakery for around €1-2. These bakeries, known as boulangeries, are scattered all over the city and offer a range of delicious pastries and bread. One of the most popular bakeries in Paris is Du Pain et des Idées, which is known for its delicious croissants and other baked goods. A croissant from this bakery will cost you around €1.30.

If you are looking for a more sit-down experience, then you will need to visit a cafe. Parisian cafes are known for their beautiful outdoor seating areas and charming decor. However, the cost of breakfast at these cafes is significantly higher than the cost of grabbing a croissant from a bakery. A typical breakfast at a cafe will consist of a croissant, a coffee, and perhaps a glass of orange juice. The price of this breakfast can vary widely depending on the cafe you choose. Some cafes may charge as little as €5 for a basic breakfast, while others may charge up to €20 for a more luxurious experience.

One of the most famous cafes in Paris is Cafe de Flore, which has been a popular spot for breakfast since the 1930s. A croissant at Cafe de Flore will cost you around €2.50, while a cup of coffee will cost you around €5. This means that a basic breakfast at Cafe de Flore will cost you around €7.50. However, if you are looking for a more luxurious experience, you can opt for the “Le Flore en L’air” breakfast, which includes a croissant, a pain au chocolat, a juice, a hot drink, and a yogurt for €20.

Another popular cafe in Paris is Angelina, which is known for its delicious hot chocolate and pastries. A croissant at Angelina will cost you around €2.50, while a cup of coffee will cost you around €5. This means that a basic breakfast at Angelina will cost you around €7.50. However, if you want to try their famous hot chocolate, you can opt for the “Petit Déjeuner Angelina” breakfast, which includes a croissant, a hot drink, and a pot of hot chocolate for €19.

While the cost of breakfast in Paris may seem high, it is important to remember that you are paying for more than just the food. When you visit a Parisian cafe, you are paying for the experience. You are paying for the beautiful outdoor seating areas, the charming decor, and the opportunity to people watch. You are paying for the chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy a delicious meal in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

In addition to the cost of breakfast at cafes and bakeries, it is important to consider the cost of tipping. In France, tipping is not expected, but it is appreciated. If you receive good service at a cafe or bakery, it is common to leave a small tip of around €1-2.

Overall, the cost of breakfast in Paris can vary widely depending on where you choose to eat. While grabbing a croissant from a local bakery may be the most affordable option, visiting a Parisian cafe is an experience that is not to be missed. Whether you opt for a basic breakfast or a more luxurious experience, you are sure to enjoy the delicious food and beautiful surroundings that Paris has to offer.

