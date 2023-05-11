How much is it from JFK to Times Square? : Navigating New York: A Guide to JFK to Times Square Transportation

New York City: Transportation Options from JFK to Times Square

New York City is one of the busiest and most well-known cities in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. However, with so much to see and do, getting around can be a bit of a challenge, especially for those not familiar with the area. If you’re flying into John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and need to get to Times Square, you have several transportation options to choose from.

Taxi

One of the easiest and most convenient ways to get from JFK to Times Square is by taxi. Taxis are available outside of each terminal and are easy to spot with their yellow color and taxi lights on top. The fare for a taxi ride from JFK to Times Square is a flat rate of $52, plus tolls and tip. The ride takes about 45 minutes, depending on traffic.

Uber or Lyft

Another popular option for getting around New York is by using ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft. These apps allow you to request a ride from your smartphone and track the driver’s progress to your location. The fare for an Uber or Lyft from JFK to Times Square varies depending on the time of day and traffic, but it typically ranges from $50-$70. You can also choose between different ride options, such as UberX or Lyft Line, to save money on your ride.

Public Transportation

If you’re looking for a more affordable transportation option, public transportation is a great choice. The AirTrain JFK is a 24-hour train service that connects all JFK terminals to the subway and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). From JFK, take the AirTrain JFK to the Jamaica Station, then transfer to the E subway line towards Manhattan. The subway ride from Jamaica Station to Times Square takes about 50 minutes and costs $2.75 per person. You can also take the LIRR from Jamaica Station to Penn Station, which is located in the heart of Times Square. The LIRR ride takes about 20 minutes and costs $10.25 per person.

Shuttle Services

If you’re traveling with a group or have a lot of luggage, a shuttle service may be a good option for you. Shuttle services like SuperShuttle or GO Airlink NYC offer shared rides from JFK to Times Square, which can be more affordable than a taxi or ride-sharing service. The fare for a shuttle ride varies depending on the number of passengers and the time of day, but it typically ranges from $20-$30 per person.

Limousine Service

For a more luxurious transportation option, you can hire a limousine service to take you from JFK to Times Square. Limousine services like Carmel Limo or Dial 7 offer a range of vehicles to choose from, including stretch limousines, SUVs, and sedans. The fare for a limousine ride from JFK to Times Square varies depending on the type of vehicle and the time of day, but it typically ranges from $75-$150.

Tips for Navigating New York

No matter which transportation option you choose, navigating New York can be a bit overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help you get around the city:

Plan ahead: Before you arrive in New York, research different transportation options and choose the one that works best for your budget and schedule. Make sure to have the address of your destination handy, as well as the phone number for your transportation provider in case you need to make changes or have any issues. Be aware of your surroundings: New York is a busy city with a lot of traffic, so it’s important to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Stay alert when crossing the street, and be aware of your belongings to prevent theft. Don’t be afraid to ask for help: If you’re unsure of how to get somewhere or need directions, don’t be afraid to ask for help. New Yorkers may have a reputation for being rude, but most people are happy to assist tourists and visitors. Use public transportation: New York has an extensive public transportation system, including buses and subways, that can help you get around the city quickly and affordably. Make sure to purchase a MetroCard in advance, which can be used on all buses and subways in the city. Wear comfortable shoes: New York is a walking city, so it’s important to wear comfortable shoes that can handle a lot of walking. You’ll also want to dress in layers, as the weather can be unpredictable and change quickly.

Conclusion

Navigating New York can be a bit of a challenge, but with the right transportation options and a bit of planning, you can easily get from JFK to Times Square. Whether you choose a taxi, ride-sharing service, public transportation, shuttle service, or limousine, make sure to plan ahead and be aware of your surroundings. With these tips in mind, you’ll be able to navigate New York like a pro.