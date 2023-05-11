How much money do I need per day for London? : London on a Budget: How Much Money Do You Really Need Per Day?

Exploring London on a Budget: How Much Money You Really Need Per Day

London is a vibrant city that attracts millions of visitors from all over the world every year. It is known for its rich history, iconic landmarks, diverse culture, and impressive architecture. However, many people are deterred from visiting London because of the perception that it is an expensive city to travel to. The good news is that it is possible to explore London on a budget, and in this article, we will explore how much money you really need per day to make the most of your trip without breaking the bank.

Accommodation

One of the most significant expenses when traveling to London is accommodation. However, there are many budget-friendly options available that can help you save money. Hostels are a popular choice for travelers on a budget. They offer shared dormitory rooms, which can be a great way to meet other travelers and save money on accommodation costs. Prices start from around £10-15 per person per night.

Another option is to look for budget hotels or guesthouses. While they may not be as luxurious as their more expensive counterparts, they offer clean and comfortable rooms at an affordable price. Prices start from around £40-50 per night for a double or twin room.

Food and Drink

London has a diverse food scene, and there are many options available to suit all budgets. Street food markets are a great place to find delicious and affordable food. Some of the best food markets in London include Borough Market, Camden Market, and Brick Lane Market. Prices start from around £5-7 for a meal.

If you prefer to eat in a restaurant, there are many budget-friendly options available. Look for chain restaurants such as Nando’s, Pizza Express, and Wagamama, which offer affordable meals. Prices start from around £10-15 for a main course.

Drinks can be expensive in London, especially in bars and clubs. However, there are many pubs and bars that offer happy hour deals and discounts. Look for bars that offer two-for-one deals or discounted drinks during certain times of the day. Prices start from around £3-4 for a pint of beer.

Transportation

Transportation can be a significant expense when traveling to London. However, there are many ways to save money on transport. The most affordable way to get around London is by using public transport. The London Underground, also known as the Tube, is the most convenient and cost-effective way to travel around the city. Prices start from around £2.40 for a single journey.

Another option is to use a bus. Buses are slower than the Tube, but they offer a more scenic route and are cheaper. Prices start from around £1.50 for a single journey.

If you plan to use public transport frequently, it is worth investing in an Oyster card. This is a smart card that can be topped up with credit and used on all modes of public transport in London. Using an Oyster card can save you up to 50% on the cost of travel.

Attractions

London is home to many iconic landmarks and attractions, such as the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, and the British Museum. Visiting these attractions can be expensive, but there are ways to save money.

Many museums and galleries in London are free to enter, such as the National Gallery, Tate Modern, and the British Museum. Visiting these attractions can be a great way to experience London’s culture and history without spending a penny.

If you plan to visit paid attractions, it is worth booking tickets in advance. This can help you save money and avoid long queues. Look for online deals and discounts, which are often available for popular attractions such as the London Eye and Madame Tussauds. Prices start from around £20-25 per person.

Miscellaneous Expenses

It is important to factor in miscellaneous expenses when budgeting for a trip to London. These can include things like souvenirs, snacks, and toiletries. It is a good idea to set aside a small amount of money each day for these expenses, as they can quickly add up.

Conclusion

London is a fantastic city that can be explored on a budget. By choosing budget-friendly accommodation, food, and transport options, and taking advantage of free attractions and discounts, you can enjoy all that London has to offer without breaking the bank. As a rough guide, budget around £50-60 per person per day for food, transport, and attractions, and around £20-30 per night for accommodation. With a little planning and careful budgeting, you can make the most of your trip to London without spending a fortune.