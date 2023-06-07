How Much Money Is The Train From Charles De Gaulle To Paris To The Eiffel Tower : Navigating the Cost of Travel: How Much Does the Train from Charles De Gaulle to the Eiffel Tower Cost?

What is the Price of Taking the Train from Charles De Gaulle to the Eiffel Tower? A Guide to Travel Costs.

If you are planning a trip to Paris, you might be wondering how much money the train from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris to the Eiffel Tower would cost. The cost of transportation is an important factor to consider when budgeting your trip. In this article, we will discuss the train options available from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris and the Eiffel Tower and the cost of each option.

Train Options from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris

There are three train options available from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris:

RER B Train Roissybus Private transfer

RER B Train

The RER B train is the most popular and cost-effective option to travel from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris. The train runs every 10-15 minutes from Terminal 2 and takes about 30 minutes to reach the city center. The train stops at several stations, including Gare du Nord, Chatelet-Les Halles, Saint-Michel-Notre-Dame, and Denfert-Rochereau, from where you can transfer to other metro lines to reach your final destination.

The cost of a one-way ticket from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris on the RER B train is €10.30 for adults and €7.70 for children aged between 4-9 years. Children under 4 years travel for free. You can purchase your ticket from the ticket machines or the ticket office at the airport.

Roissybus

Roissybus is a direct shuttle bus service that runs from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris-Opera. The bus runs every 15-20 minutes and takes about 60 minutes to reach the city center. The Roissybus stops at several bus stops, including Rue Scribe, Rue Auber, and Place de l’Opéra.

The cost of a one-way ticket on the Roissybus from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris is €12 per person. You can purchase your ticket from the ticket machines or the ticket office at the airport.

Private Transfer

If you prefer a more comfortable and private transfer option, you can book a private transfer from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris. Private transfer services offer door-to-door service, and you will be picked up from the airport and dropped off at your hotel or destination of your choice.

The cost of a private transfer from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris varies depending on the type of vehicle and the number of passengers. However, a standard sedan can cost between €60-€80 for a one-way transfer.

How to Get from Paris to the Eiffel Tower

Once you have arrived in Paris, there are several transportation options available to reach the Eiffel Tower:

Metro Bus Taxi Walking

Metro

The metro is the most popular and convenient option to reach the Eiffel Tower. The closest metro station to the Eiffel Tower is Bir-Hakeim on Line 6. The station is just a 5-minute walk from the tower.

The cost of a metro ticket in Paris is €1.90 for a single journey. You can purchase your ticket from the ticket machines or the ticket office at the metro station.

Bus

If you prefer to travel by bus, you can take Bus 82, which runs from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre Museum. The bus runs every 10-15 minutes and takes about 30 minutes to reach the Louvre.

The cost of a bus ticket in Paris is €2 per person. You can purchase your ticket from the driver when you board the bus.

Taxi

If you prefer a more comfortable and private transfer option, you can take a taxi to the Eiffel Tower. Taxis are readily available throughout Paris, and you can hail one from the street or book one through a taxi app.

The cost of a taxi in Paris varies depending on the distance and time of day. However, a taxi ride from the city center to the Eiffel Tower can cost between €10-€15.

Walking

If you are up for a leisurely stroll, you can walk to the Eiffel Tower from the city center. The walk takes about 30-40 minutes, depending on your starting point.

The cost of walking to the Eiffel Tower is free, and you can enjoy the beautiful Parisian architecture and scenery along the way.

FAQs

Can I use my Paris metro ticket to travel on the RER train from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris?

Yes, you can use your Paris metro ticket to travel on the RER train from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris. However, you will need to purchase a special ticket called a Paris Visite for zones 1-5, which costs €27.50 for one day.

How long does it take to travel from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris by private transfer?

The travel time from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris by private transfer varies depending on the traffic and your final destination. However, the average travel time is about 45-60 minutes.

What is the best time to visit the Eiffel Tower?

The best time to visit the Eiffel Tower is early in the morning or late at night when there are fewer crowds. You can also book a skip-the-line ticket to avoid the long queues and save time.

Conclusion

The cost of transportation from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris to the Eiffel Tower depends on the mode of transport you choose. The RER train is the most cost-effective option, while private transfer is the most comfortable and convenient option. Once you have reached Paris, you can use the metro, bus, taxi, or walk to reach the Eiffel Tower. With this information, you can plan your trip to Paris and budget accordingly.

——————–

Train fares in Paris Transportation costs in Paris Travel budget in France Train travel from CDG to Paris attractions Tips for saving money on Paris transportation