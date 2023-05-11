How much money should I carry to London? : Budgeting for a Trip to London: How Much Money Should You Bring?

Budgeting for a Trip to London: Tips and Tricks for Travelling on a Tight Budget

If you’re planning a trip to London on a tight budget, it can be daunting to figure out how to make the most of your trip without overspending. London is one of the most expensive cities in the world, and it’s easy to spend a lot of money on accommodation, food, and transportation. However, with proper planning and budgeting, you can still enjoy all the sights and sounds of London without breaking the bank. Here are some tips and tricks for budgeting for a trip to London.

Accommodation

Accommodation is likely to be one of your biggest expenses in London. However, there are ways to save money on accommodation. Hostels are a great budget-friendly option, as they can cost anywhere from £10 to £30 per night, depending on the location and amenities. If you prefer more privacy, budget hotels can be a good option, costing anywhere from £50 to £100 per night. If you’re travelling with a group of people, renting an apartment can be a cost-effective option, with prices ranging from £100 to £300 per night depending on location and size.

Transportation

Transportation in London can be expensive, but there are ways to save money. If you’re travelling within central London, the best way to get around is by public transportation. A single fare on the London Underground costs £2.40, but you can save money by purchasing an Oyster card, a re-usable smart card that can be used on all modes of public transportation in London. The cost of an Oyster card is £5, and you can top up the card with any amount of money. With an Oyster card, the cost of a single fare on the London Underground is £2.40, but the maximum daily fare is capped at £7.20, so you won’t be charged more than that in a day. If you’re travelling outside of central London, taking the bus or overground train can be a cheaper option.

Food and Drink

Eating out in restaurants in London can be expensive, so if you’re travelling on a budget, it’s best to cook your own meals. Most budget hotels and hostels have shared kitchens where you can prepare your own meals. You can also save money by buying food from supermarkets and street markets. Street markets in London, such as Borough Market and Camden Market, offer a wide variety of food at affordable prices.

Sightseeing

London is home to many world-famous attractions, and the cost of admission to these attractions can add up quickly. However, many attractions offer discounts for students, seniors, and families, so it’s worth checking if you’re eligible for any discounts. You can also save money by purchasing a London Pass, a sightseeing card that gives you free entry to over 80 attractions in London. The cost of a London Pass varies depending on the duration of your stay and the number of attractions you want to visit.

Shopping

London is one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, but if you’re travelling on a budget, it’s important to be mindful of your spending. Shopping at high street stores such as Primark, H&M, and Zara can be a great way to save money on fashion and accessories. You can also save money by shopping at street markets such as Portobello Market and Brick Lane Market, which offer a wide variety of vintage and second-hand clothing at affordable prices.

Tips for Saving Money in London

Use a budgeting app to track your expenses. Cook your own meals instead of eating out in restaurants. Take advantage of discounts for students, seniors, and families. Use public transportation instead of taxis. Shop at high street stores and street markets. Purchase a London Pass to save money on sightseeing.

In conclusion, budgeting for a trip to London can be challenging, but with proper planning and budgeting, you can enjoy all the sights and sounds of London without breaking the bank. By following the tips outlined in this article, you can save money on accommodation, transportation, food, and sightseeing, and make the most of your trip to London.