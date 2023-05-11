How much money will I spend in Paris for 5 days? : Budgeting for Paris: How Much Money Do You Need for a 5-Day Trip?

How to Visit Paris on a Budget: A 5-Day Itinerary

Paris is a city that offers endless possibilities to explore, but it can also be an expensive destination. However, with proper planning and budgeting, it is possible to enjoy a 5-day trip to Paris without breaking the bank. Here’s a breakdown of the expected costs and tips to help you save money on your trip.

Accommodation

Accommodation costs will depend on the type of accommodation you choose and the location. If you want to stay in the heart of the city, expect to pay more for your hotel or Airbnb. However, if you are willing to stay in a cheaper area and use public transport, you can save a considerable amount of money. A budget-friendly option is to stay in a hostel, which can cost as little as $20-30 per night. If you prefer a hotel, expect to pay $100-150 per night.

Food and Drink

Paris is known for its delicious cuisine, but it can be expensive to eat out every day. A good way to save money is to eat at local cafes or bistros instead of fancy restaurants. You can enjoy a coffee and croissant for breakfast for around $5-7 and a sandwich for lunch for $10-15. If you want to try some French delicacies, head to the local markets where you can buy fresh produce, cheese, and bread for a picnic lunch. A bottle of wine can cost as little as $5-10, so you can enjoy a glass of wine with your meal without breaking the bank.

Transportation

Paris has an excellent public transport system, including buses and metro. A single ticket costs $1.90, but you can save money by buying a pack of 10 tickets for $16.50. If you plan to use public transport extensively, consider buying a weekly pass for $27.50. Taxis can be expensive, so use them sparingly, or consider using Uber or Lyft instead.

Sightseeing

Paris is home to some of the most famous landmarks in the world, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre-Dame Cathedral. However, entrance fees can add up quickly, so plan your sightseeing in advance. Many museums and galleries offer free entry on the first Sunday of the month, so check the calendar before you go. If you plan to visit multiple attractions, consider buying a Paris Pass, which can save you money on entrance fees.

Shopping

Paris is famous for its fashion and shopping, but it can be expensive to buy designer clothes or accessories. However, there are plenty of budget-friendly options, such as vintage stores, flea markets, and department stores. The Galeries Lafayette is a popular department store that offers tax-free shopping for tourists. If you are looking for souvenirs, head to the local markets, such as the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen, where you can find unique items at affordable prices.

Miscellaneous

There are always unexpected expenses that can arise during a trip, such as a medical emergency, lost luggage, or a last-minute souvenir. It’s always a good idea to have some extra cash on hand to cover these expenses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a 5-day trip to Paris can cost between $730 to $1,350, depending on your budget and preferences. By following these budgeting tips, you can enjoy a wonderful and affordable trip to one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Bon voyage!