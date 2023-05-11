How much protein does a 65 year old need daily? : The Importance of Protein for Seniors: How Much Do 65-Year-Olds Need Daily?

The Importance of Protein for Senior Health

As we age, our bodies undergo various changes, including a decline in muscle mass and strength. This decline can lead to health problems such as falls, fractures, and disabilities. Therefore, it is important for seniors to maintain their muscle mass and strength through a healthy diet and exercise. One essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in muscle health is protein.

What is Protein?

Protein is one of the three macronutrients that our bodies need to function properly, with the others being carbohydrates and fats. Protein is made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of muscle tissue. When we consume protein, our bodies break it down into amino acids, which are then used to repair and build muscles.

How Much Protein Do Seniors Need Daily?

The current recommended daily allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight for adults. However, recent studies have shown that this may not be enough for older adults, particularly those over the age of 65.

According to a review of studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, older adults may need up to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to maintain their muscle mass and strength. This means that a 65-year-old adult who weighs 70 kilograms would need to consume at least 84 grams of protein per day.

It is important to note that this recommendation is for healthy older adults who are not experiencing any muscle loss or other health problems. Those who have muscle loss or are recovering from an injury or illness may need even more protein to support their body’s healing and recovery process.

Sources of Protein for Seniors

The best sources of protein are lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds. It is important to choose protein sources that are low in saturated and trans fats and high in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

Seniors who have difficulty consuming enough protein through their diet may consider taking protein supplements. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any supplements to ensure that they are safe and appropriate for your individual needs.

Exercise for Maintaining Muscle Mass and Strength

In addition to consuming enough protein, seniors should also engage in regular exercise to maintain their muscle mass and strength. Resistance training, such as weightlifting or using resistance bands, has been shown to be particularly effective in building and maintaining muscle mass in older adults. Even simple exercises such as walking, swimming, or yoga can help to improve muscle strength and balance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, protein is an essential nutrient for seniors to maintain their muscle mass and strength. The current recommended daily allowance may not be sufficient for older adults, particularly those over the age of 65. Therefore, seniors should aim to consume at least 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily through a healthy diet and regular exercise. By doing so, seniors can improve their overall health and quality of life.

