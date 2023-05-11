How much should I budget for 5 days in Paris? : Plan Your Perfect Trip: A Guide to Budgeting for 5 Days in Paris

How to Have an Amazing 5-Day Trip to Paris on a Budget

Paris, the city of love, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. With its stunning architecture, world-class museums, and delicious cuisine, it’s no wonder why millions of people flock to the French capital every year. However, with its reputation for being an expensive city, many travelers are hesitant to visit. But fear not, with a little bit of planning and budgeting, it’s possible to have an amazing 5-day trip to Paris without breaking the bank.

Accommodation

One of the biggest expenses when traveling is accommodation. However, there are many affordable options in Paris, especially if you’re willing to stay outside of the city center. Hostels are a great option for budget travelers, with prices ranging from €20 to €50 per night for a dorm bed. If you prefer more privacy, Airbnb is also a good choice. You can find entire apartments for around €50 to €80 per night, depending on the location and size.

Transportation

Paris has an excellent public transportation system, which makes it easy to get around the city without spending a lot of money. The metro is the most convenient way to travel, with a single ticket costing €1.90. However, if you plan on using the metro frequently, it’s more cost-effective to buy a 10-pack of tickets for €16.90. If you prefer to travel above ground, the bus is also a good option, with a single ticket costing €2.

Food

Paris is known for its delicious cuisine, but dining out can be expensive. However, there are many affordable options if you know where to look. Street food is a great choice for budget travelers, with crepes, baguettes, and falafel being popular options. You can also find many affordable restaurants in the city, especially if you avoid the touristy areas. Look for places that have a “menu du jour,” which is a set menu that includes a starter, main course, and dessert for a fixed price. You can usually find these menus for around €15 to €20.

Sights and Activities

Paris is filled with amazing sights and activities, but many of them come with a hefty price tag. However, there are also many free or affordable options. The Louvre Museum is one of the most popular attractions in Paris, but it can be expensive to visit. However, if you visit on the first Sunday of the month, admission is free. The Eiffel Tower is another must-see attraction, but the price of admission can be steep. However, you can still enjoy the view by visiting the Trocadero Gardens, which offer stunning views of the tower for free. Other free or affordable activities in Paris include visiting the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, strolling through the Jardin des Tuileries, and exploring the Canal Saint-Martin.

Shopping

Paris is known for its high fashion and luxury brands, but shopping in the city doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking for souvenirs, head to the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen, which is the largest flea market in Paris. You can find everything from vintage clothing to antique furniture at this market. If you’re looking for affordable fashion, head to the Marais neighborhood, which is known for its trendy boutiques and vintage shops.

Overall, a trip to Paris doesn’t have to be expensive. With a little bit of planning and budgeting, you can have an amazing 5-day trip to the French capital without breaking the bank. By choosing affordable accommodation, using public transportation, dining at affordable restaurants, and seeking out free or affordable activities, you can experience all that Paris has to offer without spending a fortune. So go ahead and plan your perfect trip to Paris – the city of love awaits!

