How much should I budget for Paris per day? : Paris on a Budget: How Much Should You Plan to Spend per Day?

How to Enjoy Paris on a Budget

Paris is a city of glamour, love, and beauty, but it can also be an expensive city for budget travelers. However, fear not, as it is possible to enjoy Paris without breaking the bank. In this article, we will discuss how much you should plan to spend per day in Paris on a budget.

Accommodation

Accommodation is one of the most significant expenses when traveling to Paris, but there are several options for budget travelers. Hostels are the most affordable option, with a bed for as low as €20 per night. Airbnb is also an excellent option, especially if you are traveling with a group. You can find a private room for around €40 per night, and an entire apartment for around €70 per night.

Food

Paris is known for its cuisine, and it can be an expensive affair to dine in the city’s restaurants. However, there are several ways to enjoy Parisian food on a budget. Street food is an excellent option, with crepes, sandwiches, and falafel for around €5-€10. You can also buy bread, cheese, and wine from local supermarkets and have a picnic in one of Paris’s many parks. If you want to dine in a restaurant, opt for lunch menus, which are much cheaper than dinner menus. You can find a three-course lunch menu for around €15-€20.

Transportation

Paris has an excellent public transportation system, and it is also one of the cheapest ways to get around the city. A single ticket costs €1.90, and you can also buy a pack of ten tickets for €14.90. The metro and buses run from 5 am to 1 am, and the night buses run from 1 am to 5 am. You can also rent a bike for €1.70 per day and explore the city on two wheels.

Attractions

Paris is home to some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, and visiting them can be expensive. However, there are several ways to enjoy these attractions on a budget. The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited landmarks in Paris, but the entrance fee can be steep. However, you can enjoy the view of the tower from Trocadero, which is free. The Louvre Museum is home to some of the world’s most famous artworks, but the entrance fee can be expensive. However, on the first Sunday of every month, the museum is free for everyone. You can also visit other museums like the Musée d’Orsay and the Centre Pompidou, which have free admission on the first Sunday of every month.

Shopping

Paris is known for its fashion, and shopping can be an expensive affair. However, there are several ways to shop in Paris on a budget. Flea markets like the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen and the Marché aux Puces de Montreuil are excellent places to find vintage clothes and accessories. You can also visit thrift stores like Guerrisol and Kilo Shop, which sell second-hand clothes at affordable prices. If you want to buy souvenirs, avoid the touristy areas and head to local markets like Marché Bastille and Marché d’Aligre.

Conclusion

On average, you can plan to spend around €50-€70 per day on a budget trip to Paris. By following the tips mentioned above, you can save money on accommodation, food, transportation, attractions, and shopping and enjoy Paris without breaking the bank. So pack your bags and get ready to explore the city of love without burning a hole in your pocket.