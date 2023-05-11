How much should I tip in New York? : A Guide to Tipping in New York: How Much to Tip for Different Services

A Guide to Tipping in New York: Etiquette and Amounts

Tipping is a common practice in the United States, and New York is no exception. However, it can be a bit confusing to know how much to tip for different services. It’s essential to understand the etiquette of tipping to ensure you show appreciation for good service while not over or under-tipping. In this guide, we’ll cover how much to tip for various services in New York, from restaurants to taxis, hotels, and more.

Restaurants

Tipping at restaurants is probably the most common form of tipping in New York. The standard tip for good service at a restaurant is around 15% to 20% of the total bill before tax. However, if the service was exceptional, you may want to consider tipping more. It’s crucial to remember that if you’re dining at a large group, many restaurants will add an 18% to 20% gratuity automatically, so make sure to check your bill before you tip. Additionally, some restaurants may have a “no tipping” policy, and the price of the meal will reflect this. If you’re unsure, ask your server before you pay.

Bars

When it comes to tipping at bars, it’s common to tip $1 to $2 per drink, or 15% to 20% of the total bill if you’re running a tab. If you order a more complicated drink or a cocktail, you may want to tip a bit more. If you’re at a bar with table service, the same rules for tipping at restaurants apply.

Taxis

Tipping taxi drivers is another common form of tipping in New York. The standard tip for a taxi ride is around 15% to 20% of the total fare. If the driver helps with your luggage, you may want to add an extra dollar or two per bag. If you take an Uber or Lyft, the app will usually give you the option to add a tip when you rate your driver at the end of the ride.

Hotels

When it comes to hotels, there are a few different services you may want to tip for, including housekeeping, bellhops, and valet parking attendants. For housekeeping, it’s common to leave $2 to $5 per day, depending on the level of service provided. You can leave the tip on the dresser or nightstand with a note that says “housekeeping.” For bellhops and valet parking attendants, it’s common to tip $1 to $2 per bag or per car, respectively. If the service was exceptional, you may want to tip more.

Spas and Salons

If you’re getting a haircut or getting your nails done in New York, it’s common to tip around 15% to 20% of the total cost of the service. If you’re getting a massage or other spa service, the same rules for tipping at restaurants apply.

Delivery Services

If you’re having food or groceries delivered to your home or office in New York, it’s common to tip around 10% to 20% of the total cost of the order. If the weather is bad or the delivery person has to carry heavy items up several flights of stairs, you may want to tip a bit more.

Final Thoughts

Tipping is a common practice in New York, and it’s essential to understand the etiquette of tipping to ensure you show your appreciation for good service. While the standard tip for most services is around 15% to 20%, it’s always okay to tip more if the service was exceptional. Remember, tipping is optional, but it’s a great way to show your appreciation for good service and help support those who work in service industries.