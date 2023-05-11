How much spending money do you need per day in New York? : A Budget Guide to Surviving New York: How Much Money Do You Need Per Day?

Surviving in New York City: How Much Money You Need Per Day

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in the world. It’s a city that never sleeps and is home to some of the most iconic landmarks, restaurants, and cultural institutions. However, with the high cost of living, it can be challenging to manage your budget while exploring the city. In this article, we’ll take a look at how much money you need per day to survive in New York City.

Accommodation

Accommodation is one of the biggest expenses when visiting New York City. Hotel prices vary depending on the location, time of year, and the type of accommodation you’re looking for. The average cost of a hotel room in New York City is around $250 per night. However, you can find cheaper options by staying in hostels or opting for an Airbnb.

If you’re looking to save money on accommodation, hostels are a great option. Hostels offer dormitory-style rooms with shared bathrooms and communal spaces. The average cost of a hostel bed in New York City is around $40 per night. Alternatively, you can also find affordable Airbnb options that cost around $100 per night.

Food and Drink

New York City has a wide variety of food options, from street food to fine dining. However, eating out can be expensive, so it’s important to know how much you should budget for food and drink. The cost of a meal in a mid-range restaurant in New York City is around $20-30 per person. If you’re looking for cheaper options, you can opt for street food or fast food, which can cost around $10-15 per meal.

Drinks can also be expensive in New York City, especially if you’re planning on going out to bars or clubs. A beer at a bar can cost around $7-8, while a cocktail can cost around $12-15. If you’re looking to save money on drinks, you can opt for happy hour specials or buy drinks at a liquor store and drink at home.

Transportation

New York City has an extensive public transportation system, including buses, subways, and trains. The cost of a single ride on the subway or bus is $2.75, while a monthly unlimited pass costs around $127. If you’re planning on using public transportation frequently, it’s a good idea to purchase an unlimited pass to save money.

If you’re looking to save money, you can also walk or bike around the city. Walking is a great way to explore the city and take in the sights and sounds. Biking is also a great option, as you can rent a bike for around $10-15 per hour.

Attractions

New York City is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and cultural institutions in the world. However, visiting these attractions can be expensive. The cost of admission to the Empire State Building, for example, is around $45 per person.

If you’re looking to save money on attractions, you can opt for free or low-cost options. Many museums and cultural institutions offer free admission on certain days of the week. You can also explore the city’s parks and historic sites for free.

Miscellaneous Expenses

Miscellaneous expenses can include things like souvenirs, shopping, and entertainment. It’s important to budget for these expenses, as they can add up quickly. The cost of souvenirs and shopping varies depending on what you’re looking for, but it’s a good idea to set aside around $50-100 for these expenses.

Entertainment can also be expensive in New York City, with the cost of a Broadway show ticket costing around $100-200 per person. If you’re looking to save money, you can opt for free or low-cost entertainment options, such as visiting a park or attending a free concert or event.

Final Thoughts

New York City is an exciting and vibrant city, but it can also be expensive. It’s important to budget for accommodation, food and drink, transportation, attractions, and miscellaneous expenses when visiting the city. By setting a daily budget of around $100-150 per day, you can enjoy all that the city has to offer without breaking the bank.