How narcissists use money to manipulate? : The Power of the Purse: How Narcissists Use Money to Control Others

Money is one of the most powerful tools we have in modern society. It can be used to buy goods and services, invest in businesses and property, and even to influence the decisions of others. However, when it comes to narcissists, money becomes a potent weapon that they use to control and manipulate their partners. In this article, we will explore the power of the purse, the tactics narcissists use to control others, and how to protect yourself from their manipulations.

Understanding Narcissism

Before we dive into the topic of narcissists and money, it’s important to understand what narcissism is. Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. Narcissists are obsessed with their own image and will go to great lengths to maintain their status and control over others.

Narcissists and Money

Money is a powerful tool for narcissists because it gives them control over others. They can use money to buy loyalty, manipulate emotions, and even to punish those who do not comply with their demands. Narcissists will often use their financial resources to create a sense of dependence in their relationships, which allows them to control every aspect of their partner’s lives.

Tactics of Narcissists

There are several tactics that narcissists use to maintain control over their partners through money. These include:

Financial Abuse: Narcissists will often use money to control and abuse their partners. They may withhold money, limit access to funds, or demand that their partner account for every penny spent. Financial abuse can be a form of emotional abuse and can leave the victim feeling powerless and trapped. Giving Gifts: Narcissists will often use gifts as a way to control their partners. They may give expensive gifts to create a sense of obligation or to make their partner feel guilty for not reciprocating. This can be particularly effective if the partner is financially dependent on the narcissist. Making Big Purchases: Narcissists will often make big purchases without consulting their partner. This can be a way for them to assert their dominance and control over the relationship. They may also use this tactic to make their partner feel guilty for not being able to contribute financially. Threatening to Withhold Money: Narcissists may use the threat of withholding money to control their partner’s behavior. They may threaten to cut off financial support if their partner does not comply with their demands.

How to Protect Yourself

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself from financial abuse. Here are some tips:

Create Your Own Financial Independence: If possible, create your own financial independence by opening your own bank account, getting a job, and saving money. This will give you more control over your own life and make it harder for the narcissist to control you. Set Boundaries: Set clear boundaries with the narcissist about money and what you are willing to tolerate. Be firm and do not allow them to manipulate you with guilt or threats. Seek Support: It can be helpful to seek support from friends, family, or a therapist. Talking to others about your situation can help you gain perspective and find the strength to leave the relationship if necessary. Consider Legal Action: If you are being financially abused, consider seeking legal action. There are laws in place to protect victims of financial abuse, and a lawyer can help you understand your rights and options.

In conclusion, the power of the purse is a potent weapon in the hands of a narcissist. They will use money to control and manipulate their partners, creating a sense of dependence and vulnerability. It’s important to recognize the tactics of narcissists and take steps to protect yourself from financial abuse. Creating your own financial independence, setting boundaries, seeking support, and considering legal action are all important steps in protecting yourself from the power of the purse.