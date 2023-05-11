How often do 70 year olds make love? : The Truth About Senior Sex: How Often Do 70 Year Olds Make Love?

The Truth About Senior Sex: A Common and Important Part of Many Seniors’ Lives

As we age, our bodies and lifestyles tend to change, and so does our sex life. Despite the stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding senior sex, the truth is that many older adults continue to have an active and fulfilling sex life well into their 70s and beyond.

Studies have shown that sexual activity among seniors is quite common. A study conducted by the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior found that 73% of men and 40% of women aged 57 to 64 reported engaging in sexual activity in the previous year. Among those aged 65 to 74, 53% of men and 31% of women reported sexual activity, and among those aged 75 to 85, 26% of men and 14% of women reported sexual activity.

Another study published in the Journal of Gerontology found that among adults aged 75 to 85, 54% of men and 31% of women reported engaging in sexual activity at least once a month.

These numbers may not seem high compared to younger age groups, but they still indicate that a significant number of seniors are sexually active. Additionally, it’s important to remember that sexual activity does not necessarily have to involve intercourse. Many seniors engage in other forms of intimacy, such as kissing, cuddling, and touching.

Factors that Impact Senior Sex Life

Just like with any age group, the frequency of sexual activity among seniors depends on many factors, including physical health, mental health, and relationship status.

Physical health is a major factor that can impact senior sex life. As we age, our bodies may experience changes that can make sexual activity more challenging or uncomfortable. For example, women may experience vaginal dryness, while men may have difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection. Chronic health conditions, such as arthritis or heart disease, can also make it more difficult to engage in sexual activity.

However, it’s important to note that physical limitations do not necessarily mean the end of sexual activity. Many seniors find ways to adapt and continue enjoying intimacy with their partner, such as exploring different positions or using lubricants.

Mental health is another important factor that can affect senior sex life. Depression, anxiety, and stress can all impact libido and sexual function. Additionally, seniors may face unique mental health challenges, such as grief and loss, that can make it more difficult to engage in sexual activity.

Relationship status is also a significant factor in senior sex life. Seniors who are in a committed relationship are more likely to engage in sexual activity than those who are not. However, seniors who are single may still engage in sexual activity, either through casual relationships or masturbation.

Risks Associated with Senior Sex

It’s important to note that sexual activity among seniors is not without risks. Seniors may be more vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) than younger age groups. This is because many seniors did not grow up with comprehensive sex education and may not be aware of how to protect themselves from STIs.

Additionally, seniors may also be more vulnerable to sexual coercion or abuse. This is especially true for seniors who live in long-term care facilities, where they may be at risk of abuse from staff or other residents.

Taking Care of Senior Sexual Health

Overall, the truth about senior sex is that it is a common and important part of many seniors’ lives. While physical and mental health challenges can impact senior sex life, many seniors find ways to adapt and continue enjoying intimacy with their partner. It’s important for seniors to be aware of the risks associated with sexual activity and to take steps to protect themselves.

Seniors can take care of their sexual health by practicing safe sex, getting regular STI testing, and communicating with their partner about their sexual health. Seniors should also seek medical advice if they are experiencing sexual problems, as there are often treatments available that can help.

By staying informed and taking care of their health, seniors can continue to enjoy a fulfilling and satisfying sex life well into their golden years.