How often should I plank to see results? : The Science behind Planking: How Often Should You Do It to See Results?

The Benefits of Planking: Strengthening Your Core Muscles

Planking has become a popular exercise that is often included in fitness routines. This bodyweight exercise targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including the core, back, arms, and shoulders. The beauty of planking lies in its simplicity, as it requires no equipment and can be performed anywhere, anytime. In this article, we will explore the science behind planking and provide you with some guidelines on how often you should do it to achieve your fitness goals.

What is Planking?

Planking is a bodyweight exercise that involves holding a static position for a specific period of time. The standard plank involves holding your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, with your forearms and toes touching the ground. It is important to engage your core muscles and maintain proper form throughout the exercise. Planking has many variations that can make the exercise more challenging or target specific muscle groups. For example, side planks target the obliques, while forearm planks place more emphasis on the shoulders and arms. Some people also like to add movement to their planks, such as mountain climbers or leg lifts, to make the exercise more dynamic.

What are the Benefits of Planking?

Planking has numerous benefits for overall health and fitness. Here are some of the most notable benefits of planking:

Strengthening the Core Muscles

Planking is one of the best exercises for strengthening the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. A strong core is crucial for maintaining proper posture, preventing back pain, and improving athletic performance.

Improving Balance and Stability

Planking requires you to maintain a stable position, which can help improve your balance and stability. This can be particularly beneficial for older adults, athletes, and anyone looking to improve their overall coordination.

Enhancing Flexibility

Planking also helps improve flexibility, especially in the posterior chain muscles, including the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. This can help prevent injuries and improve overall mobility.

Boosting Metabolism

Planking is a full-body exercise that can help boost your metabolism and burn calories. When performed correctly, planking engages multiple muscle groups, which can help you burn more calories than other isolation exercises.

How Often Should You Plank to See Results?

The frequency of planking depends on your fitness goals and current fitness level. Here are some general guidelines on how often you should plank to see results:

Beginners

If you are new to planking, start with 3-4 sets of 20-30 seconds each, with 30-60 seconds of rest between sets. Aim to plank 2-3 times per week and gradually increase the duration and intensity of your planks as you get stronger.

Intermediate

If you have been planking for a while and can hold a plank for 60 seconds or more, aim to increase the intensity and duration of your planks. Try adding variations to your planks or increasing the duration to 90 seconds or more. Aim to plank 3-4 times per week and incorporate other exercises into your routine to target different muscle groups.

Advanced

If you are an advanced planker and can hold a plank for several minutes, aim to challenge yourself by adding more dynamic movements or increasing the difficulty of your planks. You can also try performing planks with weights or on unstable surfaces to further challenge your core muscles. Aim to plank 4-5 times per week and incorporate other exercises into your routine to prevent muscle imbalances.

It is important to note that planking alone is not enough to achieve your fitness goals. Incorporating other exercises, such as cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises, is crucial for improving overall fitness and preventing injuries.

Conclusion

Planking is a highly effective exercise that can help strengthen your core muscles, improve your balance and stability, and boost your metabolism. The frequency of planking depends on your fitness goals and current fitness level. Beginners should aim to plank 2-3 times per week and gradually increase the duration and intensity of their planks, while advanced plankers can plank 4-5 times per week and incorporate other exercises into their routine. Remember to maintain proper form and engage your core muscles throughout the exercise to maximize the benefits of planking.