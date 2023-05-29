How Old Is Kabir Bedi – Pooja Bedi Wiki – Siddharth Bedi : Kabir Bedi’s Age: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Actor’s Youthful Appearance

Uncovering the Secret to Kabir Bedi’s Timeless Looks: Revealing the Truth About the Actor’s Age

Introduction:

Kabir Bedi is a renowned Indian actor who has worked in Indian and international films and television shows. He is known for his remarkable performances in the Indian cinema industry and Hollywood. Kabir Bedi has been an influential figure in the film industry for several decades now. His children, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi, have also followed in his footsteps and have made a name for themselves in the industry. In this article, we will discuss how old Kabir Bedi is and provide some details about his family members, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi.

How old is Kabir Bedi?

Kabir Bedi was born on January 16, 1946, in Lahore, British India. As of 2021, he is 75 years old. Kabir Bedi has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, and his contributions have been recognized with several awards and honors.

Kabir Bedi’s Career:

Kabir Bedi started his career in the Indian film industry in the 1970s. He became a household name after his portrayal of the character of Sandokan in the Italian TV series ‘Sandokan’ (1976). He also starred in the James Bond film ‘Octopussy’ (1983) as Gobinda. Kabir Bedi’s other notable roles include his portrayal of Emperor Shah Jahan in ‘Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story’ (2005) and the role of Sujamal in the Indian historical drama film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ (2008).

Kabir Bedi’s Personal Life:

Kabir Bedi was married four times. He first married Protima Bedi, a renowned Indian classical dancer, in 1969. They had two children, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi. Kabir Bedi’s second marriage was to British fashion designer Susan Humphreys in 1980. They had one child, Adam Bedi. Kabir Bedi’s third marriage was to TV and radio presenter Nikki Bedi in 1992. However, the couple divorced in 2005. Kabir Bedi’s fourth marriage was to Parveen Dusanj in 2016.

Pooja Bedi Wiki:

Pooja Bedi is Kabir Bedi’s daughter and is known for her contributions to the Indian film industry. She was born on May 11, 1970, in Mumbai, India. Pooja Bedi made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film ‘Vishkanya’. She has also appeared in several other films, including ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ (1992) and ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ (1995). Pooja Bedi has also worked in television shows and has been a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ (2006).

Siddharth Bedi:

Siddharth Bedi is Kabir Bedi’s son and has also worked in the Indian film industry. He was born on February 19, 1979, in Mumbai, India. Siddharth Bedi has worked as a producer and has produced several films, including ‘The Last Monk’ (2006) and ‘Tiger’ (2016). He has also worked as an assistant director on the film ‘Kismat Konnection’ (2008).

Conclusion:

Kabir Bedi is a legendary figure in the Indian film industry and has contributed significantly to the entertainment world. He has had a long and successful career and has been recognized for his contributions with several awards and honors. His children, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi, have also made a name for themselves in the industry. Pooja Bedi has worked in films and television shows, while Siddharth Bedi has worked as a producer and assistant director. Kabir Bedi’s family has been an integral part of the Indian film industry, and their contributions have been appreciated by audiences worldwide.

