how old is king charles : Decoding the Enigma: The True Age of King Charles Revealed?

Decoding the Enigma: What is the True Age of King Charles?

King Charles I: The Controversy Surrounding His Birth Year

Early Life

King Charles, also known as Charles I, was the monarch of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1625 until his execution in 1649. He was born on November 19, 1600, in Dunfermline Palace, Scotland, to King James VI of Scotland and Anne of Denmark. However, there has been a long-standing debate about his actual birth year, with some historians claiming that he was born a year earlier in 1599.

The Discrepancy in Charles’s Birth Year

The discrepancy in Charles’s birth year arises from the fact that he was baptized on December 23, 1600, which was a few weeks after his birth. In the 17th century, it was common practice to baptize infants soon after their birth, and sometimes even on the same day. Therefore, some historians argue that Charles was born in 1599 and not 1600, as the delay in his baptism was unusual.

Evidence Supporting the Theory

There are several pieces of evidence that support the theory that Charles was born in 1599. Firstly, there is a contemporary portrait of Charles that was painted in 1605 when he was supposed to be five years old. However, in the portrait, he appears to be older than five, which suggests that he was actually six years old at the time. If Charles was born in 1599, then he would have been six years old in 1605, which supports the theory that he was born a year earlier than his official birth date.

Secondly, there are records of Charles’s education that suggest that he was born in 1599. Charles was educated by a tutor named Adam Newton, who wrote in his diary that Charles was nine years old in 1608. If Charles was born in 1600, then he would have been only eight years old in 1608, which contradicts Newton’s diary entry.

Finally, there is a letter from James VI of Scotland, Charles’s father, that supports the theory that Charles was born in 1599. In the letter, James wrote that Charles was “a year and three-quarters old” in December 1601. If Charles was born in 1600, then he would have been only one year old in December 1601, which contradicts James’s letter.

Counterarguments

Despite the evidence supporting the theory that Charles was born in 1599, there are still many historians who believe that he was born in 1600. They argue that the delay in Charles’s baptism was not unusual and that the portrait and diary entries are not conclusive evidence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the mystery surrounding King Charles’s birth year may never be fully resolved. While some historians argue that he was born in 1599, others believe that he was born in 1600. Regardless of his actual birth year, Charles’s reign was a tumultuous time in English history, marked by political and religious conflict, which ultimately led to his execution in 1649.