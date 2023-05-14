How Old Is Meagan Good – Who Is Meagan Good : Meagan Good’s age and identity are the topics at hand.

Exploring the Journey and Accomplishments of Meagan Good: An Insight into the Actress’s Career and Personal Life

Introduction:

Meagan Good is an American actress who has gained popularity through her acting skills and beautiful looks. She has been in the industry for over two decades and has made a name for herself as a talented actress. In this article, we will explore Meagan Good’s life, career, and age.

Early Life:

Meagan Good was born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California. Her parents are Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, who worked as her manager, and Leondis “Leon” Good, who was an LAPD officer. She has three siblings, including an older brother, a younger sister, and a younger brother. Good’s family was involved in the church, and she grew up in a Christian household.

Career:

Meagan Good began her acting career at the age of four, appearing in commercials and television shows. Her breakthrough role came in 1997, when she played Nina in the film “Eve’s Bayou.” She went on to appear in several films, including “The Parent ‘Hood,” “Sister, Sister,” and “The Steve Harvey Show.” She also had a recurring role on the TV series “Cousin Skeeter.”

In 2003, Meagan Good starred in the film “Deliver Us from Eva,” which was a commercial success. She also appeared in the films “You Got Served” and “Biker Boyz.” In 2004, she played the lead role in the film “D.E.B.S.”

Good’s career continued to flourish in the following years, with appearances in films such as “Stomp the Yard,” “Saw V,” and “Think Like a Man.” She also had a leading role in the TV series “Deception.” In addition to her acting career, Meagan Good has also worked as a producer and director.

Personal Life:

Meagan Good married her husband, DeVon Franklin, in 2012. Franklin is a minister, author, and producer. The couple met on the set of the film “Jumping the Broom,” which Franklin produced. They have been open about their Christian faith and have written a book together titled “The Wait,” which encourages couples to wait until marriage to have sex.

Age:

Meagan Good was born on August 8, 1981, which makes her 40 years old as of 2021.

Conclusion:

Meagan Good is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has had a successful career in film and television and has also worked as a producer and director. Her personal life is also an inspiration to many, as she and her husband have been open about their Christian faith and their decision to wait until marriage to have sex. We wish Meagan Good all the best in her future endeavors.

——————–

Q: How old is Meagan Good?

A: Meagan Good was born on August 8, 1981, which makes her 40 years old as of 2021.

Q: Who is Meagan Good?

A: Meagan Good is an American actress. She began her career as a child actor and has since starred in a number of films and television shows, including “Eve’s Bayou,” “Think Like a Man,” “Californication,” and “Deception.” She is also a producer and an author.