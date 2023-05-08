how old was queen elizabeth when she got married : The Age of Queen Elizabeth During Her Royal Wedding

At What Age Did Queen Elizabeth Get Married in Her Royal Wedding?

Queen Elizabeth II’s Wedding: A Grand Affair

A Royal Love Story

Queen Elizabeth II, then known as Princess Elizabeth, was just 21 years old when she married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on November 20, 1947. The couple had met several years earlier and had fallen in love. Their courtship had been kept private, but the announcement of their engagement was met with widespread enthusiasm. The wedding was seen as a symbol of hope and renewal after the devastation of World War II.

A Grand Spectacle

The royal wedding was a grand affair, attended by dignitaries from all over the world, and was broadcasted on radio to millions of people across the globe. The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, and thousands of people lined the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. The wedding dress worn by Queen Elizabeth was a masterpiece of design, created by the British couturier Norman Hartnell. The dress was made of ivory silk, and featured intricate embroidery and a 15-foot-long train. The bride wore a diamond tiara loaned to her by her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and a string of pearls gifted to her by her father.

A Young Queen Takes on the Monarchy

At the time of her wedding, Queen Elizabeth was still relatively young and inexperienced. She had only ascended to the throne a year before, following the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation was still a few years away, and she was still learning the ropes of her new role as queen. The wedding was an opportunity for her to show the world that she was ready to take on the responsibilities of the monarchy.

Despite her youth, Queen Elizabeth was no stranger to the royal lifestyle. She had been brought up in a family that valued tradition and duty, and had been groomed from a young age to take on the mantle of the monarchy. She had received an excellent education and had been trained in the art of diplomacy and public speaking. She was also a skilled horse rider and a keen sailor, and had served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II.

A Lasting Love

In the years since her wedding, Queen Elizabeth has become one of the most iconic figures in British history. She has presided over a period of great change and upheaval, and has weathered many challenges with grace and dignity. Her marriage to Prince Philip has been a source of strength and stability, and the couple have been married for over 70 years. As she approaches her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth continues to be an inspiration to people all over the world and a symbol of the enduring power of the monarchy.

Conclusion

The wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip was a grand spectacle and a symbol of hope and renewal after the devastation of World War II. The young queen’s marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh has lasted for over 70 years and has been a source of strength and stability. Queen Elizabeth has become an iconic figure in British history, and her reign as monarch has spanned a period of great change and upheaval. As she approaches her 95th birthday, the queen continues to be an inspiration to people all over the world.