How Old Was The Virgin Mary When She Died : The Age of the Virgin Mary at the Time of Her Death: A Historical Perspective

A Historical Perspective on the Age of Virgin Mary During Her Passing

The Historical Perspective on the Age of the Virgin Mary at the Time of Her Death

The Virgin Mary is a figure of immense importance in the Christian religion. She is revered as the mother of Jesus Christ, the son of God, and is considered to be the most blessed among women. Mary’s life and death have been the subject of much discussion and speculation over the centuries. One of the most debated questions regarding her life is her age at the time of her death. In this article, we will explore the historical perspective on the age of the Virgin Mary at the time of her death.

Early Sources

The age of the Virgin Mary at the time of her death is not mentioned in the Bible. Therefore, early Christian writers and scholars had to rely on other sources to determine her age. One of the earliest sources is the apocryphal text, the Protoevangelium of James, which was written around the second century AD. According to this text, Mary was betrothed to Joseph when she was twelve years old and gave birth to Jesus when she was still a virgin. The text does not mention Mary’s age at the time of her death, but it does suggest that she lived to an old age.

Saint Epiphanius of Salamis

Another ancient source that sheds light on the age of the Virgin Mary is the writings of Saint Epiphanius of Salamis, who lived in the fourth century AD. According to Saint Epiphanius, Mary was around fifty years old when she gave birth to Jesus. He also suggests that Mary was around seventy-two years old at the time of her death. This estimation is based on the fact that the Gospel of John mentions that Jesus entrusted Mary to the care of the apostle John before his death, and Saint Epiphanius assumes that John was around twenty-five years old at the time. Therefore, if Mary was around fifty years old when she gave birth to Jesus, then she must have been around seventy-two years old at the time of her death.

Saint Jerome

Saint Jerome, who lived in the fourth century AD, also wrote about the age of the Virgin Mary. According to him, Mary was around forty-eight years old when she gave birth to Jesus. He also suggests that Mary was around sixty years old at the time of her death. Saint Jerome’s estimation is based on the fact that Mary was alive during the reign of Emperor Nero, who ruled from 54 to 68 AD. Therefore, if Mary was around forty-eight years old when she gave birth to Jesus, and Jesus was born around 4 BC, then Mary must have been around sixty years old at the time of Nero’s reign.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the historical perspective on the age of the Virgin Mary at the time of her death is based on various ancient sources. While there is no definitive answer to this question, it is generally believed that Mary was around sixty to seventy-two years old at the time of her death. Regardless of her age, Mary’s life and death continue to inspire and influence millions of people around the world. Her devotion to God, her unwavering faith, and her selfless love for her son Jesus have made her a beloved figure in the Christian religion.

“Virgin Mary age at death” “Mary’s age when she passed” “How long did Mary live” “Mary’s lifespan” “Age of Mary at her death”