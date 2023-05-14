How Rajiv Gandhi Died : Unraveling the Mystery of Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassination

Deciphering the Enigma of Rajiv Gandhi’s Murder

The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi: Unraveling the Conspiracies

The Tragic Event

On May 21, 1991, India lost its prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, in a tragic assassination. Gandhi was campaigning for the upcoming general elections in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, when a woman named Dhanu, who was later identified as a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), approached him and detonated a bomb she was carrying, killing herself and Gandhi instantly.

The Investigation

The assassination sent shockwaves across the nation and raised several questions about the motive and the people behind the attack. The investigation that followed uncovered a web of conspiracies involving several individuals and organizations, both in India and abroad.

The Suspects

The LTTE, a militant group fighting for the independence of Tamil Eelam, a region in Sri Lanka, was immediately suspected of carrying out the attack. The group had been banned in India in 1992, and several of its members were arrested and put on trial. However, the investigation also revealed the involvement of several other individuals, including politicians, businessmen, and even foreign intelligence agencies.

One of the key suspects in the case was Sivarasan, a senior LTTE operative who was believed to have planned the assassination. He was killed by the Tamil Nadu police in a shootout, along with several other members of his team. However, there were also allegations that Sivarasan was being protected by some politicians, and that he had links with foreign intelligence agencies.

Another suspect in the case was Subramanian Swamy, a politician and the founder of the Janata Party. Swamy was accused of providing financial and logistical support to the LTTE, and of being involved in the planning of the assassination. However, he was later acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The Controversies

One of the most controversial aspects of the investigation was the alleged involvement of foreign intelligence agencies, particularly the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency, and the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Some reports suggested that the LTTE was being supported by these agencies as part of a larger geopolitical game.

The Complexity of the Case

The investigation into Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was one of the most complex and challenging cases in Indian history. It involved multiple agencies and jurisdictions, and was marred by allegations of political interference and corruption. Despite the efforts of the investigating agencies, many questions remain unanswered, and the case continues to be shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi was a tragic event that shook the nation to its core. The investigation that followed uncovered a complex web of conspiracies involving multiple individuals and organizations, both in India and abroad. While some of the suspects were brought to justice, many questions remain unanswered, and the case continues to be a matter of intense debate and speculation. It is a reminder of the fragility of democracy and the need to remain vigilant against those who seek to undermine it.

Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi Tamil Tigers involvement in Rajiv Gandhi’s death Bombing at Sriperumbudur that killed Rajiv Gandhi Investigation into Rajiv Gandhi’s death Memorial for Rajiv Gandhi after his death