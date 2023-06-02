How the Internet Affects Child Feeding Choices: Protecting our Children’s Health during Child Protection Week

Breastfeeding and infant nutrition in South Africa : How the Internet Affects Child Feeding Choices: Protecting Nutrition in South Africa

Navigating the abundance of information on child feeding choices can be challenging for parents with internet access. It is important to ensure that the best choices are made for a child’s nutrition, as it is a key building block for their development. Breastfeeding is the most effective way to combat malnutrition in the first six months of life, but South Africa has low rates of exclusive breastfeeding. The marketing of breastmilk substitutes has been identified as a major barrier to exclusive breastfeeding. Social media can have a positive impact on mothers by providing support, but it can also be a source of misinformation. Caregivers should be vigilant of inappropriate advice during complementary feeding, and it is society’s collective responsibility to support caregivers by sharing accurate and appropriate information online. Six tips to help caregivers critically assess online information are provided.

News Source : Jemma van den Berg and Anri Roome

