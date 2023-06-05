How to activate Disney Plus: Login and enter the 8-digit code







Activate Disney Plus

How to Activate Disney Plus

To activate your Disney Plus account, follow these steps:

Go to www.disneyplus.com Click on “Log In” in the top right corner Enter your email and password associated with your Disney Plus account Once logged in, you’ll be prompted to enter an 8-digit activation code To obtain the code, go to the device you want to watch Disney Plus on (smart TV, Roku, etc.) and follow the on-screen instructions to generate the code Enter the code on the Disney Plus website and click “Activate” You’re all set! Enjoy watching your favorite Disney movies and shows





Disney Plus activation code How to sign up for Disney Plus Disney Plus subscription Troubleshooting Disney Plus login issues Disney Plus app download