How to activate Disney Plus: Login and enter the 8-digit code

How to Activate Disney Plus
To activate your Disney Plus account, follow these steps:
- Go to www.disneyplus.com
- Click on “Log In” in the top right corner
- Enter your email and password associated with your Disney Plus account
- Once logged in, you’ll be prompted to enter an 8-digit activation code
- To obtain the code, go to the device you want to watch Disney Plus on (smart TV, Roku, etc.) and follow the on-screen instructions to generate the code
- Enter the code on the Disney Plus website and click “Activate”
- You’re all set! Enjoy watching your favorite Disney movies and shows
