How To Dig Up A Small Tree : Step-by-Step Guide: How to Dig Up a Small Tree Safely and Successfully

How to Safely Dig Up a Small Tree: A Step-by-Step Guide

Digging up a small tree can be a daunting task, especially if you do not have any experience doing it. However, with the right tools and techniques, it can be done safely and successfully. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to dig up a small tree.

Step 1: Choose the Right Time

The best time to dig up a small tree is during the dormant season. This is usually in the fall or early spring when the tree has shed its leaves and the ground is not frozen. During the dormant season, the tree is not actively growing, so it is less likely to suffer from transplant shock when it is moved.

Step 2: Gather Your Tools

Before you start digging, you will need to gather the necessary tools. These include a shovel, a digging fork, a root pruner, a pair of pruning shears, and a tarp or burlap.

Step 3: Prepare the Tree

Before you start digging, you need to prepare the tree. This involves pruning any damaged or diseased branches and removing any dead foliage. This will help the tree to recover from the shock of being transplanted.

Step 4: Mark the Tree

Use a spray paint or a piece of string to mark the perimeter of the tree’s root ball. This will help you to know where to dig and ensure that you do not damage the tree’s root system.

Step 5: Dig a Trench

Use a shovel to dig a trench around the perimeter of the tree’s root ball. The trench should be at least 12 inches deep and wide enough to accommodate the tree’s root system. Use a digging fork to loosen the soil in the trench and make it easier to remove.

Step 6: Prune the Roots

Use a root pruner to cut any large roots that are growing beyond the perimeter of the tree’s root ball. This will help to prevent the tree from becoming root-bound when it is transplanted.

Step 7: Lift the Tree

Use a shovel to dig under the root ball and lift the tree out of the ground. Be careful not to damage the tree’s root system or trunk. If the tree is too heavy to lift, use a tarp or burlap to wrap around the root ball and lift it out of the ground.

Step 8: Transport the Tree

Once the tree is out of the ground, transport it to its new location as quickly as possible. Keep the root ball covered with a tarp or burlap to prevent it from drying out.

Step 9: Prepare the New Hole

Dig a new hole in the new location that is at least twice as wide as the tree’s root ball and deep enough to accommodate it. Make sure the soil in the hole is loose and well-draining.

Step 10: Plant the Tree

Place the tree in the new hole and backfill it with soil. Make sure the tree is straight and the root ball is level with the surrounding soil. Water the tree thoroughly to help settle the soil and remove any air pockets.

Step 11: Mulch the Tree

Apply a layer of mulch around the base of the tree to help retain moisture and prevent weeds from growing. Make sure the mulch does not touch the trunk of the tree.

Step 12: Water the Tree

Water the tree regularly for the first year after transplanting to help it establish its root system. Make sure the soil is moist but not waterlogged.

In conclusion, digging up a small tree can be a challenging task, but if you follow these steps, you can do it safely and successfully. Remember to choose the right time, gather your tools, prepare the tree, mark the tree, dig a trench, prune the roots, lift the tree, transport the tree, prepare the new hole, plant the tree, mulch the tree, and water the tree. With the right care, your tree will thrive in its new location.