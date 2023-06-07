How To Get From Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport To Gare Montparnasse : Navigating Paris: The Ultimate Guide to Getting from CDG Airport to Gare Montparnasse

The Definitive Guide to Traveling from CDG Airport to Gare Montparnasse in Paris

Paris is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world. Known for its beautiful architecture, art, and fashion, Paris attracts millions of visitors every year. If you are planning a trip to this beautiful city, you may arrive at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport. From there, you need to get to Gare Montparnasse. In this article, we will discuss how to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse.

Option 1: By Train

Taking a train is one of the easiest ways to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse. The train station is located in the airport, so you don’t have to go anywhere else. You can take the RER B train from the airport to Gare du Nord. After that, you can take the metro line 4 from Gare du Nord to Montparnasse-Bienvenue station.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Go to the train station located in your terminal. The station is called “Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 2-TGV.” Buy a ticket for the RER B train at the ticket counter or ticket vending machines. The ticket costs around 11.40 euros per person. Take the RER B train heading towards Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse or Robinson. Get off at Gare du Nord station. From Gare du Nord, take the metro line 4 heading towards Porte d’Orléans. Get off at Montparnasse-Bienvenue station. Follow the signs to Gare Montparnasse.

Option 2: By Taxi

Taking a taxi is another option to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse. However, it is more expensive than taking a train. The fare can vary depending on the traffic and time of the day. The journey takes around 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Go to the taxi stand outside the airport terminal. Look for a licensed taxi with a “Taxi Parisien” sign on top. Tell the driver that you want to go to Gare Montparnasse. The taxi fare will depend on the traffic and the time of the day. Expect to pay around 50-70 euros.

Option 3: By Bus

Taking a bus is another option to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse. The journey takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes. You can take the Roissybus or the Air France Bus.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Go to the bus stop outside the airport terminal. Look for the Roissybus or Air France Bus. Buy a ticket from the ticket counter or ticket vending machines. Take the bus heading towards Gare Montparnasse. The bus fare for Roissybus is around 12 euros per person, and for Air France Bus, it’s around 17 euros per person. Get off at Gare Montparnasse. Follow the signs to Gare Montparnasse.

FAQs

Q. How long does it take to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse by train?

A. It takes around 45 minutes to 1 hour to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse by train.

Q. How much does it cost to take a taxi from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse?

A. The taxi fare can vary depending on the traffic and time of the day. Expect to pay around 50-70 euros.

Q. How long does it take to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse by bus?

A. It takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes to get from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to Gare Montparnasse by bus.

Q. Which train should I take to get to Gare Montparnasse?

A. You need to take the RER B train from the airport to Gare du Nord. After that, you can take the metro line 4 from Gare du Nord to Montparnasse-Bienvenue station.

Q. Can I buy train tickets in advance?

A. Yes, you can buy train tickets in advance online or at the train station. It is recommended to buy in advance to avoid long queues at the station.

Q. Are there any luggage restrictions on trains?

A. There are no specific luggage restrictions on trains, but it’s recommended to travel with a manageable amount of luggage.

——————–

