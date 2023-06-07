How To Get From Sheraton Paris Hotel At Charles De Gaulle Terminal 2 : Navigating Your Way from Sheraton Paris Hotel to Charles de Gaulle Terminal 2

Guide to Reaching Charles de Gaulle Terminal 2 from Sheraton Paris Hotel

Sheraton Paris Hotel at Charles De Gaulle Terminal 2 is one of the most convenient places to stay if you’re looking for easy access to the Charles De Gaulle Airport. The airport is one of the busiest in Europe and the world, and the hotel offers a comfortable and luxurious stay for travelers. However, many people may find it difficult to navigate the airport and find their way to the hotel. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to get from Sheraton Paris Hotel at Charles De Gaulle Terminal 2 to different destinations, including the airport terminals and other popular tourist spots in Paris.

Getting from Sheraton Paris Hotel at Charles De Gaulle Terminal 2 to Different Destinations

Getting to the Airport Terminals

The Sheraton Paris Hotel at Charles De Gaulle Terminal 2 is located within the airport complex, making it easy to get to any of the airport terminals. The hotel is just a few minutes’ walk from Terminal 2, and there are several ways to get to other terminals from there.

Shuttle Bus

The airport shuttle bus is a convenient way to get to any of the airport terminals from the Sheraton Paris Hotel. The shuttle bus runs every 10-15 minutes, 24 hours a day, and is free of charge. The bus stops at all the airport terminals, including Terminal 1, Terminal 3, and Terminal 2E and 2F.

Train

The airport has a train station known as the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station. The train station is located at Terminal 2 and is accessible by foot from the Sheraton Paris Hotel. The train station is served by the RER B line, which connects the airport with the city center of Paris. The train runs every 15-20 minutes, and the journey to Paris takes around 30 minutes.

Taxi

Taxis are readily available at the Sheraton Paris Hotel. The taxi rank is located just outside the hotel entrance. Taxis are a convenient way to travel to any of the airport terminals, and they can also take you to your preferred destination in Paris.

Getting to Popular Tourist Spots in Paris

Eiffel Tower

To get to the Eiffel Tower from the Sheraton Paris Hotel, you can take the RER B train from the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station. Get off at the Châtelet-Les Halles station and transfer to the RER C line to get to the Eiffel Tower. Alternatively, you can take a taxi from the hotel directly to the Eiffel Tower.

Louvre Museum

To get to the Louvre Museum from the Sheraton Paris Hotel, take the RER B train from the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station. Get off at the Châtelet-Les Halles station and transfer to the metro line 1 to get to the Louvre Museum. Alternatively, you can take a taxi from the hotel directly to the museum.

Notre-Dame Cathedral

To get to Notre-Dame Cathedral from the Sheraton Paris Hotel, take the RER B train from the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station. Get off at the Saint-Michel-Notre-Dame station and walk for a few minutes to reach the cathedral. Alternatively, you can take a taxi from the hotel directly to the cathedral.

FAQs

Q. Is there a shuttle bus from the Sheraton Paris Hotel to the airport terminals?

A. Yes, there is a shuttle bus that runs every 10-15 minutes, 24 hours a day, and is free of charge.

Q. How long does it take to get to the city center of Paris from the Sheraton Paris Hotel?

A. It takes around 30 minutes to get to the city center of Paris by the RER B train from the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station.

Q. Are taxis readily available at the Sheraton Paris Hotel?

A. Yes, taxis are readily available at the Sheraton Paris Hotel. The taxi rank is located just outside the hotel entrance.

Q. How do I get to the Eiffel Tower from the Sheraton Paris Hotel?

A. You can take the RER B train from the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station. Get off at the Châtelet-Les Halles station and transfer to the RER C line to get to the Eiffel Tower. Alternatively, you can take a taxi from the hotel directly to the Eiffel Tower.

Q. How do I get to Notre-Dame Cathedral from the Sheraton Paris Hotel?

A. You can take the RER B train from the CDG Terminal 2 Train Station. Get off at the Saint-Michel-Notre-Dame station and walk for a few minutes to reach the cathedral. Alternatively, you can take a taxi from the hotel directly to the cathedral.

Conclusion

The Sheraton Paris Hotel at Charles De Gaulle Terminal 2 is a convenient place to stay if you’re looking for easy access to the airport and other popular tourist spots in Paris. There are several ways to get to the airport terminals and the city center of Paris from the hotel. The shuttle bus, train, and taxi are all convenient options to travel from the hotel to different destinations. With this guide, you’ll be able to navigate the airport and explore Paris with ease.

