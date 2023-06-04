How To Get Help Paying For Bariatric Surgery : Navigating Insurance: How to Get Help Paying for Bariatric Surgery

Assistance with Bariatric Surgery Costs: A Guide to Navigating Insurance

Introduction

Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is a medical procedure that helps people with obesity lose weight. It can be an effective solution for those who have tried other weight loss methods without success. However, the cost of bariatric surgery can be a significant barrier for many people. In this article, we will explore different ways to get help paying for bariatric surgery.

Insurance Coverage for Bariatric Surgery

One of the most common ways to get help paying for bariatric surgery is through insurance coverage. In recent years, many insurance companies have recognized the benefits of bariatric surgery and started covering the procedure. However, insurance coverage can vary widely depending on the policy and the insurer.

To find out if your insurance policy covers bariatric surgery, you will need to check the policy documents or contact your insurer directly. Some insurance policies may require you to meet certain criteria before they cover bariatric surgery. For example, your BMI (body mass index) may need to be above a certain number, or you may need to have a medical condition related to obesity.

If your insurance policy covers bariatric surgery, you will still need to pay a portion of the cost. This can include deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. The amount you pay will depend on your policy and the specific procedure you undergo.

Government Programs for Bariatric Surgery

In addition to insurance coverage, there are also government programs that can help pay for bariatric surgery. The most well-known program is Medicaid, which is a joint federal and state program that provides health coverage to people with low income.

To qualify for Medicaid coverage of bariatric surgery, you will need to meet certain criteria. These can include having a BMI above a certain number, having a medical condition related to obesity, and being unable to lose weight through other methods. Medicaid coverage can vary by state, so you will need to check with your state’s Medicaid program to see if you qualify.

Another government program that can help pay for bariatric surgery is Medicare. Medicare is a federal health insurance program that provides coverage to people who are 65 or older, as well as some younger people with disabilities.

To qualify for Medicare coverage of bariatric surgery, you will need to meet certain criteria. These can include having a BMI above a certain number, having a medical condition related to obesity, and being unable to lose weight through other methods. Medicare coverage can vary by state, so you will need to check with your local Medicare program to see if you qualify.

Medical Financing for Bariatric Surgery

If you do not qualify for insurance coverage or government programs, you may still be able to get help paying for bariatric surgery through medical financing. Medical financing is a type of loan that is specifically designed to cover medical expenses.

There are many companies that offer medical financing for bariatric surgery, including CareCredit, Prosper Healthcare Lending, and United Medical Credit. These companies offer loans with flexible repayment terms and low interest rates.

To apply for medical financing, you will need to provide information about your income, credit score, and medical expenses. The lender will review your application and let you know if you qualify for a loan. If you are approved, you can use the loan to pay for your bariatric surgery.

Fundraising for Bariatric Surgery

If you are unable to get help paying for bariatric surgery through insurance, government programs, or medical financing, you may want to consider fundraising. Fundraising can be a great way to get financial support from family, friends, and the community.

There are many platforms available for fundraising, including GoFundMe, YouCaring, and Fundly. These platforms allow you to create a fundraising campaign and share it with your network. You can use the money you raise to pay for your bariatric surgery.

To create a successful fundraising campaign, you will need to share your story and explain why you need help paying for bariatric surgery. You should also set a realistic fundraising goal and provide updates on your progress. Finally, you should express your gratitude to everyone who donates to your campaign.

Conclusion

Bariatric surgery can be a life-changing procedure for people with obesity. However, the cost of bariatric surgery can be a significant barrier for many people. In this article, we have explored different ways to get help paying for bariatric surgery, including insurance coverage, government programs, medical financing, and fundraising. By exploring these options, you can find the financial support you need to undergo bariatric surgery and improve your health and quality of life.

Q: What is bariatric surgery?

A: Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is a surgical procedure that helps individuals with obesity lose weight by reducing the size of their stomach or bypassing a portion of their small intestine.

Q: How much does bariatric surgery cost?

A: The cost of bariatric surgery varies depending on the type of procedure and the location of the facility. The average cost ranges from $14,000 to $23,000.

Q: Can insurance cover the cost of bariatric surgery?

A: Yes, some insurance plans cover the cost of bariatric surgery. However, coverage varies depending on the plan and the individual’s medical history.

Q: What if my insurance doesn’t cover bariatric surgery?

A: If insurance doesn’t cover bariatric surgery, there are other options for financial assistance. Some hospitals offer payment plans or financial assistance programs. Additionally, there are grants and loans available specifically for bariatric surgery.

Q: What are the requirements for bariatric surgery?

A: The requirements for bariatric surgery vary depending on the facility and the type of procedure. Generally, individuals must have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher with comorbidities such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Q: How long does it take to recover from bariatric surgery?

A: Recovery time varies depending on the type of procedure. Most individuals can return to work within two to four weeks, but it may take several months to fully recover and adjust to the new diet and lifestyle changes.

Q: What are the risks associated with bariatric surgery?

A: As with any surgery, there are risks associated with bariatric surgery, including infection, bleeding, and complications with anesthesia. Additionally, some individuals may experience complications such as dumping syndrome, malnutrition, or gallstones. It is important to discuss these risks with your healthcare provider before undergoing the procedure.