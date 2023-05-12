How To Get Rid Of Ants Outside – How To Get Rid Of Moths Outside : 10 Proven Ways To Get Rid Of Ants Outside Your Home

10 Proven Ways to Get Rid of Ants Outside Your Home

Ants are a common problem for homeowners, especially during the warm summer months. These tiny insects can be found in almost every part of the world, and they can quickly become a nuisance if they start invading your home or garden. Fortunately, there are several proven ways to get rid of ants outside your home, so you can enjoy a pest-free environment.

Use Borax

Borax is a natural insecticide that can be used to kill ants outside your home. Mix one cup of sugar and one cup of Borax with one gallon of water, and pour the solution around the ant hills or in areas where you’ve seen ants. The sugar will attract the ants, and the Borax will kill them.

Use Vinegar

Vinegar is another natural remedy that can help you get rid of ants outside your home. Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle, and spray the solution on ant trails, entry points, and around the perimeter of your home. The strong odor of vinegar will repel the ants and prevent them from entering your home.

Use Diatomaceous Earth

Diatomaceous Earth is a natural powder made from fossilized diatoms. It is an effective insecticide that can be used to kill ants outside your home. Sprinkle the powder around the ant hills or in areas where you’ve seen ants. When the ants come into contact with the powder, it will dehydrate their exoskeletons and kill them.

Use Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a natural ant repellent that can be used to keep ants outside your home. Sprinkle cinnamon powder around the perimeter of your home or in areas where you’ve seen ants. The strong odor of cinnamon will repel the ants and prevent them from entering your home.

Use Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is another natural ant repellent that can be used to keep ants outside your home. Mix equal parts of lemon juice and water in a spray bottle, and spray the solution on ant trails, entry points, and around the perimeter of your home. The strong odor of lemon juice will repel the ants and prevent them from entering your home.

Use Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is a natural ant repellent that can be used to keep ants outside your home. Mix 10-15 drops of peppermint oil with one cup of water in a spray bottle, and spray the solution on ant trails, entry points, and around the perimeter of your home. The strong odor of peppermint oil will repel the ants and prevent them from entering your home.

Use Coffee Grounds

Coffee grounds are a natural ant repellent that can be used to keep ants outside your home. Sprinkle coffee grounds around the perimeter of your home or in areas where you’ve seen ants. The strong odor of coffee grounds will repel the ants and prevent them from entering your home.

Use Baking Soda

Baking soda is a natural ant killer that can be used to get rid of ants outside your home. Mix equal parts of baking soda and powdered sugar, and sprinkle the mixture around the ant hills or in areas where you’ve seen ants. The ants will be attracted to the sugar, and when they consume the baking soda, it will react with the acid in their digestive system and kill them.

Use Bay Leaves

Bay leaves are a natural ant repellent that can be used to keep ants outside your home. Place bay leaves around the perimeter of your home or in areas where you’ve seen ants. The strong odor of bay leaves will repel the ants and prevent them from entering your home.

Use Ant Baits

Ant baits are a popular method for getting rid of ants outside your home. They contain a slow-acting poison that the ants will take back to their colony, where it will kill the entire colony. Place ant baits around the perimeter of your home or in areas where you’ve seen ants. It may take a few days for the ants to take the bait, but once they do, it will be an effective way to get rid of them.

In conclusion, there are several proven ways to get rid of ants outside your home. Whether you choose to use natural remedies or ant baits, it’s important to take action as soon as you notice ants in your home or garden. By using these methods, you can enjoy a pest-free environment and keep your home and garden safe from ants.

