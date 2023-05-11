How To Get Rid Of Garlic Breath : Say Goodbye to Garlic Breath: Tips and Tricks

Garlic is one of the most popular ingredients in the kitchen. It is used in countless recipes to add flavor and aroma. However, one of the downsides of consuming garlic is the infamous garlic breath. It can be a major turn off for many people, especially in social situations. In this article, we will discuss some tips and tricks to say goodbye to garlic breath.

What Causes Garlic Breath?

Before we dive into the tips and tricks, it is important to understand what causes garlic breath. Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which is responsible for its strong smell and taste. When we consume garlic, the allicin is absorbed into our bloodstream and eventually makes its way to our lungs. This is why the smell of garlic can be detected on our breath even after we have brushed our teeth.

Tips and Tricks to Say Goodbye to Garlic Breath

Chew on Parsley or Mint

One of the easiest ways to combat garlic breath is to chew on parsley or mint. These herbs contain chlorophyll, which is a natural breath freshener. Chewing on a sprig of parsley or a mint leaf after consuming garlic can help neutralize the odor.

Drink Lemon Water

Drinking lemon water can also help neutralize garlic breath. The acidity in the lemon juice can help break down the compounds in garlic that cause bad breath. Simply squeeze some lemon juice into a glass of water and drink it after consuming garlic.

Eat Apples

Apples are another natural breath freshener. They contain enzymes that help break down the compounds in garlic that cause bad breath. Eating an apple after consuming garlic can help neutralize the odor.

Brush Your Teeth and Tongue

Brushing your teeth and tongue after consuming garlic can help get rid of the odor. Use a toothpaste that contains baking soda, as it can help neutralize the odor. Don’t forget to brush your tongue, as it is a common breeding ground for bacteria that cause bad breath.

Use Mouthwash

Using a mouthwash after brushing your teeth can help kill the bacteria that cause bad breath. Look for a mouthwash that contains chlorine dioxide, as it can neutralize the odor of garlic.

Drink Milk

Drinking milk can also help neutralize garlic breath. The fat and proteins in milk can help break down the compounds in garlic that cause bad breath. Drink a glass of milk after consuming garlic to help neutralize the odor.

Avoid Certain Foods

Certain foods can make garlic breath worse. Avoid foods that are high in sugar, as they can feed the bacteria that cause bad breath. Also, avoid foods that are acidic, as they can make the odor of garlic worse.

In conclusion, garlic breath can be a major turn off for many people. However, there are several tips and tricks that can help combat the odor.

By following these tips and tricks, you can say goodbye to garlic breath and enjoy all the delicious flavors of garlic without any unpleasant side effects.